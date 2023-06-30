Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon has been awarded a 3.75% pay increase effective at the start of Fiscal Year 2024 on July 1.

The Clarinda City Council approved the raise during its meeting June 28 at Clarinda City Hall. The decision was made after the city council entered closed session to conduct its annual performance evaluation of McClarnon.

The 3.75% pay increase for McClarnon matched the raise approved by the council for other salaried city employees at its meeting on June 14.

Since April of 2007, McClarnon had served as both City Manager and City Clerk/Treasurer for Clarinda. As a result, his pay increases were split evenly between the two positions.

However, on May 10, the council appointed Paula Gray to serve as the new Clarinda City Clerk/Treasurer. As a result, the pay increase this year was fully applied toward McClarnon's salary as City Manager.

McClarnon first suggested separating the duties and returning to two positions during a council meeting on March 22. At that time McClarnon said having the two positions would make for a smoother transition upon his eventual retirement.

"I think we need to start the wheels in motion for my exit strategy. I think this is a good first step to go ahead and reestablish that position," McClarnon said at that time.

Given the dry conditions in recent weeks, McClarnon told the council he has been monitoring the water levels of the West Nodaway River. He said the water flow at the dam has been measured at 57 cubic feet per second.

"Which is down quite a bit from what it was a month ago," McClarnon said.

Should the water levels drop to 15 cubic feet per second, or lower, McClarnon said water conservation practices would need to be implemented.

McClarnon also informed the council of a malfunctioning outdoor warning siren that may need to be repaired. The siren is located near Clarinda Lutheran School.

Council member Jeff McCall said the warning siren system has become obsolete given the technology available today. As a result, he did not feel the city could invest a large amount of money into repairing the siren.

"We have such good coverage anyway. I remember when the one wasn't working up by us (at the west end of Garfield Street), I could still hear the other two," McCall said.

"I agree with you, Jeff. I don't think it's really worth the money anymore. With the technology now, everybody knows before the sirens ever go off," McClarnon said.

McClarnon said he would bring a repair estimate for the siren to the council once it is available. Then, the council will decide whether or not to make the repairs.