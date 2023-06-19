A compromise was reached between the owners of MJ's Comeback and the Clarinda City Council June 14 regarding a request to hold an outdoor street dance at the establishment.

Matt Degase, who owns MJ's Comeback along with his wife Jennifer, presented the request for the street dance to the council. The event will be held on Saturday, July 1, in front of the bar located at 218 N. 16th St.

Originally, Degase proposed closing the entire block for the event, which will also include the setup of a mechanical bull. However, at the meeting, he reduced the size of the event to just involve closing the street directly in front of the business.

Degase said the event would begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and end at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2. Therefore, he requested closing the needed portion of the street from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. to allow time to set up the location and clean up following the event.

"We're going to put a five-foot security fence around it. As you see, I've only got it going 28 feet from the building, which is right before 16th Street starts, in the parking area. That's all we're asking to block off right now," Degase said.

In addition, Degase said the owner of the Mexican restaurant just south of MJ's Comeback has also agreed to have the parking in front of that establishment closed for the street dance.

"The fence will be in front of his door. He's hoping to gain business anyway, so he's okay with it," Degase said.

Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill said he had spoken to Degase about the event prior to the meeting. Hills said, personally, he did not favor closing streets or sidewalks in front of public entities for things other than civic events.

"But this is a compromise, if you guys are willing to accept (it). I've always been under the impression that it's a public space and all public space should be used by the public at all times," Hill said.

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers said he also had concerns about traffic passing by the fenced off area. Brothers said a temporary fence would provide no protection if struck by a motor vehicle.

"That's a pretty slim margin of error. If you're going to allow the event, safety is my first and foremost concern, obviously. They need a bigger buffer zone," Brothers said.

Council member Jeff McCall said the council has already set a precedent for closing streets for private events.

"When I first heard it, I was kind of a 'no,' but this is a compromise. It's as safe as you can get. I think you can see how it goes," Council member Jamie Shore said.

Therefore, the council voted to approve the event as presented. The council then approved a revised application for a temporary outdoor Class C alcohol license for the event.

The alcohol permit will now go to the state of Iowa for final approval. Degase said he also has insurance for the event.

Also Wednesday, a public hearing was held on the status of funded activities for the City of Clarinda Community Facilities Project. During the hearing, Southwest Iowa Planning Council grant specialist Tammy DeBord reviewed the status of the construction project for the new Southwest Iowa Families facility in Clarinda.

DeBord said the projected date of completion for the project is Nov. 30. She said 71% of the funds available for the project have been spent to this point.

The expenditures on the project total $1,516,299. Those expenditures include $426,530 being paid through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) construction funds. DeBord said $14,000 in CDBG administrative funds have also been expended.

As a result, DeBord said there is $153,470 remaining in CDBG construction funds. Meanwhile, the local match for the project to date is $1,119,769.

Later in the meeting, the city council approved a pay request of $188,679.99 to Bluffs Paving and Utility Company for work on the East Washington Street portion of the Recreation Trail.

"The recreation trail, except for the seeding, is completed now. It really looks good," Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

The payment of an invoice in the amount of $39,250 from Fine and Sons Home builders was also authorized by the city council. The payment related to the Downtown Housing Grant received by the city to renovate two apartments above the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce office on the south side of the downtown square.

In other business, the council approved changes to the employee handbook for the City of Clarinda. McClarnon said the changes related to pay raises and adjustments in the health insurance coverage provided to employees of the city.

McClarnon said full-time hourly employees will receive a $1 per hour increase on July 1, while permanent part-time employees will receive a 50 cents per hour raise. Salaried city employees will receive a 3.75% raise. The employee share of the health insurance contribution was raised from 12% to 13%.