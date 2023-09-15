A patriotic flare may be added to the historic boulevard in Clarinda next summer.

Colleen Strong of the veterans banner program spoke to the Clarinda City Council Sept. 13 to outline a proposal to hang banners honoring local military veterans on the streetlamps of the boulevard system. A decision on the request to proceed with the project is expected to be made by the city council at its next meeting on Sept. 27.

"I feel, as a community, we do not recognize these individuals and we should. If they had not served our country and sacrificed, you may not have the ability and the authority to make these decisions," Strong said.

Strong said the banners would be similar in size to the banners hung on the lampposts around the Clarinda downtown square by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce. The banners would feature a photo of the veteran, their branch of service and any special designations.

The cost of the banners, along with the brackets to hang them, would be approximately $75. The banners could be purchased by the family of the veteran and would be displayed around the boulevard from Memorial Day until Veterans Day. There are approximately 80 lampposts around the entire boulevard and the banners could be hung back to back so a banner is visible from each direction.

"We want to keep the cost as low as possible, so they will be affordable," Strong said. "In order to start ordering banners for display next year, we need to start our processes soon."

Strong said she had received a letter of support for the project from the Page County Board of Supervisors. Verbal support has also been received from the Page County Veterans Affairs Commission, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Foundation.

Joining Strong on the veterans banner program committee are Tom Snyder and Pam Herzberg. Snyder was not able to attend the council meeting, but sent a letter of support for the project that was read by Herzberg.

"Allowing this committee to go forward with this project would just be one small token of appreciation to the veterans. I feel this project would be a nice addition to our vibrant community," Snyder wrote in the letter.

Darleen Huttig of Clarinda also attended the meeting. She said she and her husband saw similar banners displayed in small towns in Pennsylvania a few years ago during a trip they were on.

Huttig shared a picture of one of those banners with the members of the council so they could visualize the proposal. Strong also had two sample banners to show the council.

Although he supports the concept of the banner project, Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill said there are several logistical issues the council must consider before making a decision to allow the group to proceed. Hill said this includes identifying any costs to be incurred by the city and determining liability should someone be injured or if the lampposts are damaged by the hanging of the banners.

"The lights, and the boulevard itself, are part of our history. It was in the original plat of our city and we've done a lot, as a city, to try to maintain the historic value of that," Hill said.

"I'm all for the project, too, but I just don't know if the boulevard is the right place for it," Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said.

McClarnon said he doubted some of the older boulevard lampposts could support the banners.

As a result, Hill and Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon said they would like to find a different location in the city to display the banners. Hill said a location at or near the Clarinda Cemetery may be better, while McClarnon suggested the lamp posts lining the walking trail.

However, Strong said the design of the light poles along the walking trail would only allow one banner to be hung on each pole rather than two. That fact, as well as the fewer number of poles along the trail compared to the boulevard, may not meet the demand for the banners. Strong said approximately 20 families had already expressed interest in obtaining a banner and the project has not been publicized yet.

When the banners are sold, Strong also said the families would each sign a letter of liability taking responsibility for damage caused by their banner. She also said a group of volunteers who support the project would be willing to hang the banners in the spring and remove them in the fall rather than tasking city workers with that responsibility.

"We all know volunteerism is getting to a point in our society today that it's very difficult to get people involved in things. This is a monumental task to get that many banners up and down two times a year," Hill said.

Council member Jeff McCall said he supported the project if the committee could ensure the liability for any damages related to the banners would not fall on the city.

Although there would be initial interest in the veterans banners, Hill said his final fear was they would soon be overlooked by the public. He said a similar situation occurs when the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce changes the banners on the square.

"The banners we put up on the square are there. People notice them for a short amount of time and then, after a few weeks, it just becomes white noise. They're there, but they don't really see them," Hill said.

"I agree it could become white noise after awhile. Especially for that length of time," Council member Matt Ridge said.

"I'm of the mind to try it and if it's a disaster to say no, stop, you can't do it anymore. But you don't know that until you try," Council member Jamie Shore said.

Since the banner project was only listed as a discussion item on the meeting agenda, no action was taken Wednesday. Council members Austin Ascherl and Kaley Neal were not able to attend the meeting, and Hill said waiting until Sept. 27 would also provide them the opportunity to review the proposal.

"I think our intention is not to drag this out," Hill said.