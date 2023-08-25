Page County is waiting for a formal change order from Pella Windows before proceeding with the window project at the Page County Courthouse.

During a special meeting Aug. 21, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the status of a potential reimbursement to be paid by Pella Windows to the county after a design flaw was discovered with the windows provided by the company for the project. The meeting was held Monday rather than Thursday, as normally scheduled, since the members of the board were attending Iowa State Association of Counties meetings at the end of the week in Des Moines.

On July 27 James Fine of Fine and Sons Home Builders in Clarinda informed the board of the cosmetic flaw that was found with the windows. Fine and Sons Home Builders was awarded the contract for the $701,400 window installation project in May of 2022.

Fine said there is a tan colored masonry band on the exterior of the Page County Courthouse. The first and second floor windows were designed to have a wooden band that would separate the top and bottom portions of the windows and line up with the masonry band.

However, when the windows were manufactured, Fine said the location of the band in the windows was approximately four inches off and does not match up with masonry band. Fine said the flaw in the windows was purely cosmetic and did not impact the function of the windows.

Fine estimated between 10 and 12 windows had been installed on the first and second floors of the courthouse before the error was discovered.

Following that meeting on July 27, Fine initiated talks with Pella Windows on the amount of reimbursement the company would offer for the error if the original windows were still used for the project.

To prevent any further delay with the project, the board voted 2-1 in favor or using the original windows, despite the error, and expecting a reasonable amount of compensation from Pella Windows for the mistake during its meeting Aug. 10. However, that vote was later rescinded since Supervisor Todd Maher, who voted in favor of moving forward with the project, is an employee of Pella Windows and has a conflict of interest in the matter.

Architect Kelsey Vetter of the Farnsworth Group, the firm that has been providing architectural services for the window project, met with the board Monday to discuss the status of the project. Vetter said it would be wise for the county to have a written change order in place before any work continues with the window installation.

"We have seen crazy things in the past. It does make a lot of sense to make sure you have it in writing so the scope is truly understood by both sides and everyone is in agreement," Vetter said. "Otherwise, you can kind of sign yourself up for issues if you don't have that in place."

Vetter said she did not have an estimate on how quickly the change order could be obtained since the necessary discussions are taking place between Pella Windows and Fine.

"It's between the two of them to get their ducks in a row and get that information over to us," Vetter said.

Holmes said he spoke with officials at Pella Windows and Fine on Aug. 18 about the issue. Although the discussions went well, Holmes said a formal offer of reimbursement had not been received from Pella Windows.

"I've not seen the hard offer, in paper, in writing," Holmes said.

Based on those talks, Holmes said there were indications the offer could be approximately $35,000. However, Holmes questioned if that was amount was satisfactory and said he intended to continue his dialog with Pella Windows and Fine.

"I'm not ready to go forward until I finish looking into that," Holmes said.

Realizing the impact the continued delays could have on the completion of the window project, Supervisor Judy Clark believed a reimbursement of $35,000 was acceptable.

"I think it's fine. I think anything is fine at point so we can move forward," Clark said.