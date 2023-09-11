It's that time of year again. Clarinda Regional Health Center is putting on its Fall Wellness Lab Draws for the community.

A new change this year will be that all community health fair participants will go to the Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine Center building, just east of the hospital. Appointments are required and walk-in lab draws will not be available. Sign up online now to submit your information and select what options you would like for your wellness labs and then don't forget to immediately call 712-542-2176 to schedule a time on your preferred health fair date.

Lab draws will be offered from 6 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 11, as well as from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. For accurate lab results, a 10 to 12 fast is required. Drinking black coffee and water before labs is permissible. Participants should also continue to take their prescribed medication as normal.

Health labs include a general wellness screen consisting of 22 blood tests, including but not limited to complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, lipid pan, thyroid-stimulating hormone, and more; a prostate screen, for men only; hemoglobin A1C; vitamin D deficiency; and influenza immunizations.

Those attending the lab draws should also bring their photo identification and insurance card if they would like a flu shot at the time of their wellness lab draw.

Additional services will also be available as part of the Fall Wellness Lab Draws. However, these services are scheduled separately at CRHC. Please mention your interest in these services when calling to schedule lab draws and the hospital customer service team can take care of scheduling those appointments as well.

Those additional services include DXA body composition scans, MedGem and US abdominal aorta screening. Payment is due at the time of all lab draws.

Patients electing to have results mailed to their physical address should allow seven business days. Otherwise, results will be available in CRHC's patient portal within three business days from the date of the lab draw.