Clarinda Regional Health Center’s foundation, Partners in Exceptional Care, is excited to host the 11th annual Platinum Ball in support of CRHC’s mission, vision and goals.

The Platinum Ball will be held in person on Saturday, March 18 at Deer Ridge at Lexington, located at 2242 Lake Road in Bedford. The semi-casual to semi-formal event will consist of drinks and hors d’oeuvres starting at 6 p.m., with an elegant dinner and dessert served at 7 p.m.

A live auction will follow along with the online silent auction ending at 10:30 p.m. Dueling pianos by Fun Pianos! will provide a fun and entertaining evening for everyone until 11:30 p.m.

Sponsorship packages and individual tickets are on sale now through March 10. Visit pec.networkforgood.com/events/51203-2023-platinum-ball to order online or call Bailey Clubb at 712-542-6707.

Proceeds raised from this year’s event will be used to revamp the garden area outside of the inpatient wing at Clarinda Regional Health Center. The new and improved area will include a sidewalk and sitting area for patients and their families. In addition, the garden area will be beautifully landscaped for the entire community to enjoy.

“This is a beautification project we have been anxiously awaiting to tackle for a few years. As the current expansion projects on the back side of the hospital are wrapping up, we are excited to beautify and add functionality to the med/surge garden area outside that patient, visitors and the community will benefit from and enjoy,” Clubb said.

The silent auction items will be available for bidding online starting two weeks prior to the event for those wishing to support the hospital, but are unable to attend. The items will also be on display at the event.

Other ways to support the event include donating an item for the silent and live auctions or making a monetary donation toward the med/surge garden.

Visit pec.auctions.networkforgood.com/auctions/platinum-ball-2023 to view the silent auction items and other giving options. Donations can also be mailed to Partners in Exceptional Care at 220 Essie Davison Drive, Clarinda, IA 51632.