Mike Williams and Pam Herzberg worked together to build the framework for Cruzin' Clarinda. Now, nine years later, their families are being honored together as the grand marshals of Cruzin' Clarinda for 2023.

Jon and Pam Herzberg along with Mike and Renee Williams will serve as co-grand marshals for the Ninth Annual Cruzin' Clarinda on June 3 to be held around the downtown square.

Free vehicle registration will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with the first 150 vehicles receiving a free event dash plaque. The Show & Shine event and judging will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Following the 2 p.m. awards ceremony, the Cruzin' Clarinda Parade will start at 3 p.m. The parade lineup will begin at the intersection of Washington and 13th streets.

"We are deeply honored to be selected as co-grand marshals and to be sharing that with Mike and Renee. They are good friends of ours," Jon Herzberg said.

"I felt very honored to be selected. We have been involved with Cruzin' Clarinda since the first year. We have helped every year until last year when we were unable to. So, it is quite an honor to be selected," Pam Herzberg said.

"We were very pleased to be selected. It's quite an honor," Renee Williams said.

"Then, when we found out Pam and Jon were going to do it too, it was a no-brainer," Mike Williams said.

Mike said Cruzin' Clarinda was born out of a vintage car auction held in Clarinda after the death of local resident and business leader Ed Nordland. Mike said the family asked about having a classic car parade since there would be so many car enthusiasts in town for the auction.

Based on the success of that parade, Cruzin' Clarinda was started the next year. Mike served as the chairperson for the event until he and Renee retired from the organizational committee after the seventh show.

"It's a good deal for the community, but it takes a small army to get that pulled off. We have always had good people on the committee," Mike said. "The people love coming to Clarinda with all the restaurants and shops we have. I think we did a pretty good job running the show."

"It's a good thing for Clarinda. It brings out people of all ages and there is something for everybody. We help set up the procedures for the show and it has been pretty successful. I think we left the committee a pretty good trail to follow," Renee said.

When the Nordland family asked about holding the parade that was the forerunner of Cruzin' Clarinda, Pam was working at the Clarinda Foundation. She said after Mike came to her with the idea for turning that parade into an annual car show, she directed him to speak with Elaine Farwell at the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.

"Clarinda had some informal car shows in the past, but not to this magnitude," Pam said. "Cruzin' Clarinda draws people not just from Clarinda and the surrounding area, but from Des Moines, Missouri and Nebraska. It's a good opportunity to showcase the spirit of the Clarinda people to work together to put on something like this. The committee members should be applauded."

Mike said there are two unique aspects to Cruzin' Clarinda that set it apart from other car shows in the area. First, through the generosity of local businesses and supporters, there are no registration fees for people to participate in the event.

"We always hear a lot of compliments that there are no entry fees. That's because of the donations from the businesses and local individuals," Jon said.

The other unique part of Cruzin' Clarinda is all motorized vehicles are encouraged to participate. This includes cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles and tractors.

"This is good way for people to teach their children or grandchildren about the history of the American vehicle," Pam said. "It gives people who own older vehicles the chance to showcase them. Each one of the people that come are proud of what they have and what they have done. So the show gives them the opportunity to tell people about it and take pride in their work."

As co-grand marshals, Jon and Pam and Mike and Renee will be able to participate in the Show & Shine portion of Cruzin' Clarinda and then will lead the afternoon parade. Jon and Pam own a 1942 Chevrolet half-ton truck, while Mike and Renee own a 2004 Ford Mustang and a 2005 Dodge Rumble Bee.

Jon said he started considering buying an older pickup to restore in 2004 at the same time he decided to run for Page County Supervisor. He found the half-ton truck listed for sale in a vintage car and pickup magazine.

Jon and Pam made the trip to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to see the truck. Pam said the 70-year-old owner had kept the truck because he and his father had gone hunting in it.

"His son or grandson took the truck apart in a barn on his farm. It took him about two years to put it back together, so it was fully restored," Jon said. "It's a pretty rare truck. During World War II, from 1942 to 1946, there were only a limited number of civilian trucks made. I have not seen any trucks like it around here. The grill and front fender bumper were powder coated black because they saved the chrome for bullets for the war."

Jon and Pam have entered the half-ton truck in various area parades over the years as well as displaying it at Cruzin' Clarinda. The couple will be looking to sell the truck after this year's event.

Meanwhile, since Renee first met Mike, she knew he had a special attraction to classic cars.

"We dated for four years before we got married. He bought five different cars in those four years. I knew I was in trouble," Renee said.

While growing up, Mike said he owned a red Ford Mustang, a yellow Ford Mustang and a green Ford Mustang Mach 1. So, when he saw a listing for a 2004 Ford Mustang, which marked the 40th anniversary of the initial release of the Ford Mustang, he was hooked.

Mike purchased the car in approximately 2010 from a young man in Denison who was selling it to help pay for college. He had just purchased the car a few weeks earlier from a neighbor.

In 2012, the car sustained some extensive damage when Mike and Renee's garage was struck by another vehicle. Fortunately, Mike said the car was able to be repaired.

Then, about six years ago, Mike purchased the 2005 Dodge Rumble Bee from a seller near Des Moines. He said the truck serves as the second vehicle for the family and is driven more than the Ford Mustang.

"I won't let him buy any more cars. We don't have any place to put anymore," Renee said.