After seeing her grandmother battle Alzheimer's, Melinda Shackelford knows why every memory matters.

Therefore, Shackelford has organized an Alzheimer's Awareness event to raise money for continued research of the disease. The event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Villisca Good Samaritan, where Shackelford serves as the clinical care coordinator.

"My grandmother, Bethene Armstrong, had Alzheimer's and I have cared for people who have it. So I want to increase the money available for research and hopefully help find a cure," Shackelford said.

The event, entitled Memories Matter 2023, will feature a cookout followed by a concert by Braddyville native Sarah Davison. Free will donations will be accepted for the meal and entertainment. Activities will be held in the parking lot of Villisca Good Samaritan or, in case of rain, moved indoors.

Three hospice providers that care for residents at Villisca Good Samaritan will provide the hamburgers, hot dogs and fixings for the cookout being presented by the Montgomery County Cattlemen's Association. Those providers are St. Croix Hospice, AseraCare Hospice and Care Initiatives Hospice.

A similar event was organized by Shackelford when she worked at Arlington Place at Red Oak. She said it was at that time that she first contacted Davison about singing during an Alzheimer's fundraiser.

"Sarah was more than happy to do it. When I found out she would be home and have time this year, I got things in motion. Her willingness to sing at the event is amazing. Sarah is a very compassionate and caring person," Shackelford said.

Davison said she is honored to be involved in a valuable event like Memories Matter 2023.

"I am so excited to be coming home and being a part of such a worthwhile cause. It's always a blessing to me to get to be a part of something so special to our community," Davison said.

Other activities planned during the night include a series of raffles and the awarding of door prizes. Among the prizes that have been donated for Memories Matter 2023 are four tickets to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo; a gift certificate to Top Golf; two baseline box tickets to the Omaha Storm Chasers; and a gift certificate from Get Air, a trampoline park in Des Moines.

Circle C Signs in Clarinda will also be making commemorative T-shirts for Memories Matter 2023. The shirts will be sold during the event.

Shackelford said a group of people from Villisca Good Samaritan plans to participate in The Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sept. 23 at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. The money raised during Memories Matter 2023 will be donated at that time.

"I would like this year to be the first of many events to help support Alzheimer's research. During my career as a nurse I have learned the toll dementia and Alzheimer's can take on older people and their families. I want to do all I can to raise money for ongoing research so we can find a cure," Shackelford said.