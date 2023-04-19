"Listen to your heart and follow your gut. It's going to be the most challenging, yet most rewarding career you ever have."

That was the advice Nicole Derry of Clarinda offered to students considering a career in nursing. Derry has served as a nurse at Clarinda Regional Health Center in Clarinda for nearly 18 years and was also a clinical instructor for the nursing program at Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda from 2013 to 2019.

Originally from Bedford, Derry graduated from high school in 2002. She then enrolled at the Clarinda Center of IWCC to complete her general education studies.

"Iowa Western was close to home and I knew the first couple of years I wanted to focus on my general classes. I received a good scholarship, so that's where I went," Derry said.

However, when she first enrolled in college, Derry said she was not considering joining the nursing program. Derry said she had thought about entering the medical field, but initially was looking at pharmacology.

"Nursing just fell into place," Derry said. "I took a lot of science classes and loved helping people. When I first got into the program it became very apparent very quickly this was where I'm supposed to be."

Derry was admitted to the Practical Nursing program at IWCC in the summer of 2003. She graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 2004.

From there, Derry earned her degree as a Registered Nurse from Southwestern Community College in 2005. Later, in 2016, she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Fort Hays State University in Hayes, Kansas. Derry also picked up her certification in wound nursing in 2018 from Emory University in Atlanta.

Derry initially worked as an LPN at Eiler Place in Clarinda for one year before being hired by CRHC in the summer of 2005. She was assigned to the medical/surgical department and the emergency room.

"I probably should have been more scared than I was, but it was a lot of fun," Derry said. "I enjoy taking care of people when they need help the most. I am glad to be there emotionally and to be supportive. Seeing the patients get better and walk out of the hospital, that's my joy."

Derry spent eight years in the medical/surgical department and the emergency room. She then moved to the Clarinda Medical Associates clinic and started her duties as a clinical instructor for IWCC at Shenandoah Medical Center.

Derry and her husband, Levi, live in Clarinda and have three children — two daughters, Gabby and Zoey, and a son, Crayton. She said the transition provided her an opportunity to work a more consistent schedule that allowed her to balance work with her family life.

Since Derry regularly trained new nurses when they joined the staff at CRHC, she saw the position at clinical instructor with IWCC as a chance to give back to the next generation of nurses and share the knowledge she gained from the great mentors who had taught her so much over the years.

"I have worked with a lot of great staff over the years. I very much enjoyed training new nurses. I thought it would be a fun change of pace to teach them those skills. It was very humbling to be able to take what I had learned and give my experience and knowledge to new nurses so they could use it to save people or make patients' experiences better," Derry said.

Derry said it was also highly rewarding as an instructor to see her students grasp a new concept or master a skill they had been taught.

"It's great to see things start to click. Nursing is exciting and there is never a dull moment. No two days are the same," Derry said.

However, in December of 2018, Derry learned that Dr. William Shelton was returning to Clarinda Medical Associates. Derry made the decision to conclude her teaching career and return to full-time duty at CRHC in January of 2019 as the nurse for Dr. Shelton.

"I had just worked in the clinic where I was needed before that. Dr. Shelton and I have always gotten along well. He is a very intelligent man and a great provider. He is a lot of fun to work with," Derry said.

Looking back at her career, Derry said she was fortunate to graduate from IWCC and be able to spend her career in Southwest Iowa. However, she said nursing has proven to be far more than just a career. It is her passion.

"Things have a way of working out as they're supposed to. Working with our patients and their families is what makes me want to continue to be a nurse every day," Derry said.