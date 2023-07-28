A cosmetic flaw has been discovered in the new windows for the Page County Courthouse. As a result, the window project may be delayed several weeks or a savings will be passed along to the county.

The Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the window issue during its meeting July 27 at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda.

James Fine of Fine and Sons Home Builders in Clarinda met with the board over Zoom to review the issue with the windows. Fine and Sons Home Builders was awarded the window contract in May of 2022 after submitting the low bid of $701,400 for the project.

Fine said there is a masonry band approximately two-thirds of the way up the windows on the first and second floors of the courthouse. The architect for the project attempted to match that masonry band with a band in the windows.

However, when the windows were manufactured, Fine said the location of the band in the windows was approximately four inches off and does not match up with masonry band. Fine said flaw in the windows is purely cosmetic and does not impact the function of the windows.

Fine estimated between 10 and 12 windows had been installed on the first and second floors of the courthouse before the error was discovered. All of the windows included in the project were manufactured at the Pella Windows plant in Shenandoah.

"We could proceed as we are doing and there would be some type of reimbursement from Pella," Fine said. "Or the other option would be to get new windows coming."

Should the county decide to request new windows, Fine said it would take three weeks to have the windows for one of the floors produced. He said it would then take eight weeks to make the windows for the other floor of the courthouse.

Supervisor Judy Clark said she favored taking a reimbursement from Pella Windows and using the existing windows rather than delaying the project to produce new windows.

"They look beautiful on the outside. I don't think the normal person can see that there's a difference," Clark said. "It (would be) a headache for you and the people in the offices if you had to go back and take them out and reinstall them. Plus, (you would have) the delay in the process for you and for everyone here."

Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes, however, said the board needs to know how much of a reimbursement Pella Windows would be offering before being able to make a decision on how to best proceed.

"I think they look good, but they are off. They are not right," Holmes said. "I'd like to have all the numbers on the table so we know what the numbers are before we do that."

Fine said he spoke with officials with Pella Windows in Shenandoah Thursday afternoon about the reimbursement. He said they work working with their corporate office on the amount of the reimbursement.

Holmes said the board could call a special meeting, once the amount of the reimbursement is determined, to either accept the discount or request new windows.

"As quick as they can get the numbers, we can make a decision," Holmes said.

In other business Thursday, the board approved moving the planned base stabilization and seal coat road project for J55 from Fiscal Year 2025 to Fiscal Year 2024. Page County Engineer JD King said bids for the project would be received in December and the work on the project would be completed during the summer of 2024.