Essex garage sales this weekend

Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service. Storms are possible Friday, but Saturday looks to be sunny and hot.
Check out some of the garage sales at these locations:
- Multi-Family Sale at 1844 140th St., Essex 51638 (just past the Road Closed sign) Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stroller, rocker, toys, clothes and more.
- Garage Sale, 711 Denison St., Essex, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Home decor, Christmas decorations, new and used toy tractors and gardening tools.
806 Nebraska Ave. (alley entrance), Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m. to ? Vanity sink, drafting table, pictures, clothes, VHS tapes, bedding, misc.