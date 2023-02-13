A citizens group in Fremont County has amended the petition in its wind energy legal battle against the Fremont County Board of Supervisors.

The amended petition was filed Feb. 8 in the Iowa District Court for Fremont County. The citizens group filed its original legal petition against the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 25.

“The rules in the State of Iowa provide petitioners one chance to amend their petition as long as the amendment takes place before respondents have either answered or filed a motion to dismiss,” Theodore Sporer, co-counsel for the citizens group, said in a press release issued Feb. 10. “This rule allows petitioners to be more specific in their petition and seeks to avoid wasted time on answers that might not ultimately be relevant to the most important aspects of the case. Respondents had not answered or filed a motion to dismiss, so the amended petition effectively replaces the initial filing.”

Although the amended claims retain the spirit of the original filing, the amended petition helps specify the points of contention in the case. However, the new petition does contain one important addition related to the size of wind turbines that could be constructed in Fremont County.

Shawn Shearer, who also serves as co-counsel for the petitioners, explained in the press release that the purposed turbines in Fremont County would stand nearly 600-feet tall from the ground to the top of the highest blade. Meanwhile, the circumference of the blades would be 400 feet.

In comparison, Shearer said the Statue of Liberty stands 300 feet tall and a space shuttle on the launch pad stands 180 feet tall.

“If you can picture this absurdity — the proposed turbines in Fremont County are each equivalent to a structure as tall as one Statue of Liberty stacked on top of a second Statue of Liberty. Each of the structures has three blades — each blade the length of the space shuttle,” Shearer said in the press release.

Given the size of the turbines, Shearer said there are also questions about whether or not Fremont County has the needed infrastructure to support the proposed construction of more than 30 turbines. Transporting the parts and equipment needed to erect the turbines, Shearer said, could have a detrimental impact on the county roads.

Another issue the petitioners note in their claim is the likely destruction of the habitats of Monarch butterflies, migratory birds and other protected and endangered species found in Fremont County.

“Our clients are mainly farmers. They have both a civic and economic interest in the survival of protected species in their county,” Sporer said in the release. “Despite raising these issues at board meetings, there remain no clear answers about how Fremont County’s unique ecosystem will be affected by the current push to build these behemoths in their county. This is one of the most troublesome issues to our clients, and one for which they are demanding answers, as the petition states.”

With the amended claim now submitted, the next step for the citizens group is to wait for a response to be field by Fremont County.

“Our clients always have the desire to streamline the process as much as possible, and we believe this amended petition achieves that goal,” Sporer said in the release. “Our clients have never wanted their county to have their county to have to spend money unnecessarily. This case was filed because our clients have been stymied in every other attempt to receive answers from the Board of Supervisors about agreements made regarding wind turbines.”