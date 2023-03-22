An emergency injunction against the Fremont County Board of Supervisors has been requested by a citizen's group from Fremont County opposing the proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project.

The request was filed March 22 in the Iowa District Court for Fremont County. The request was filed after the Fremont County Board of Supervisors published the agenda for its meeting at 8 a.m. March 23.

The agenda "includes a request for an approval by the county for contractors hired by the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project to remove various trees and shrubbery in the county's 'right of way' in order to create entrances to properties and spaces for large equipment where wind turbines are slated to be built, should the project come to fruition," according to a press release issued March 22 by the Shearer Law Office and the office of Theodore Sporer in Des Moines. Shawn Shearer and Sporer are serving as the co-counsel for the Fremont County petitioners.

"The permits being considered in Thursday morning's meeting are new. The county has not granted permission to SHW to take these actions. Our client's position, which is in line with Iowa law, is that Fremont County cannot legally grant permits that would substantially alter the rights of any party during pending litigation," Shearer said in the press release.

If granted, the injunction would stop the Board of Supervisors from enlarging the proposed project for 60 days.

Sporer said in the release the case is progressing "at a good pace" and could be ready to go to trial this summer.

"No one is dragging his feet. There is no reason that the board cannot wait at least 60 days and remain in compliance with Iowa law regarding the alteration of the rights of the parties litigating," Sporer said in the press release.

"Due to the short notice of the content of the March 23 agenda, this request is made on an emergency basis. Petitioners await the court's scheduling," according to the release.

The Fremont County citizen's group filed its original petition Jan. 25 in the Iowa District Court for Fremont County.

Containing more than 60 pages, the petition included more than 20 separate claims related to the belief that "existing laws in Fremont County prohibit construction of wind turbines and the board's actions on the matter to date knowingly fail to comply with existing Iowa statues," according to a press release issued Jan. 26 by Shearer and Sporer.