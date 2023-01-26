Fremont County residents join legal battle over wind energy

As a legal battle over the development of wind energy in southwest Iowa continues to be fought, a new opponent has stepped into the ring.

A new petition was filed Jan. 25 in the Iowa District Court for Fremont County by a citizen's group living in the impacted area of Fremont County. The action was filed against the Fremont County Board of Supervisors.

Containing more than 60 pages, the petition includes more than 20 separate claims related to the belief that "existing laws in Fremont County prohibit construction of wind turbines and the board's actions on the matter to date knowingly fail to comply with existing Iowa statues," according to a press release issued Jan. 26 by the Shearer Law Office and the office of Theodore Sporer in Des Moines.

Shawn Shearer and Sporer are serving as the co-counsel for the Fremont County petitioners. Shearer and Sporer also serve as the co-counsel for a group of 12 Page County residents living in the area impacted by the proposed Shenandoah Hills Wind Project that filed a petition against the Page County Board of Supervisors in September.

Although Page and Fremont counties adjoin each other, Sporer said the two petitions are not the same.

"Each county has its own unique set of circumstances here, but a common thread is that both sets of petitioners demand that their Board of Supervisors uphold its duties and obligations both to the counties themselves and the laws of the State of Iowa," Sporer said in the press release issued Thursday.

The petitioners from Fremont County are arguing that the "Board of Supervisors failed to comply with their own ordinances and the laws of Iowa requiring proper notice, open public proceedings and legally required publication of county ordinances," according to the press release.

In 2001, Shearer said Fremont County adopted an ordinance regarding the construction of cellular telephone towers within the county. That incident, he contends, demonstrates the Board of Supervisors has the knowledge to comply with state statutes.

"Our petition states that the board's conduct with regard to the proposed construction of wind turbines contradicts statutory requirements known to them. My clients are aware of this discrepancy and our petition requests that the Iowa District Court stop further momentum toward construction of wind turbines in Fremont County until the board — at the minimum — complies with their own ordinances and the statutory law of the State of Iowa. To date, the board has failed to do either," Shearer said in the release.

As a result, Shearer said his clients in Fremont County felt their only alternative was to pursue litigation.

"Many citizens of Fremont County, including our clients, have made their opinions about the way in which wind energy has been allowed to force itself into their county known in meetings and in writing — and their board appears to have not listened," Shearer said in the press release.

"We look forward to hearing the answer from Fremont County and the other respondents to the allegations contained in our petition," Sporer said in the press release.