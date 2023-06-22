Fremont County Treasurer Alise Snyder gave a report June 21 on the county’s annual tax sale to the Board of Supervisors.
“We had 312 bidders with 197 parcels for sale," Snyder said. "We sold 182 parcels for a total of $136,652.54. The board ended up with four parcels at $788. Three of those are in Hamburg, and one is in Riverton. It was a successful sale.”
In other business:
- Supervisors approved an application for underground construction in the county right-of-way for Windstream Iowa Communications to place a conduit along 120th Street. Deputy county engineer Robbie Kromminga told supervisors this would be for new services at 3433 120th St. in Randolph, and the company would be boring under the road just east of Randolph.
- Supervisors also approved a work in right-of-way permit for Craig Athan to modify the slope of a road ditch in order to transport grain across the road to his bin site in Section 7, Township 7, Range 41. Kromminga explained, “This is a level B road going north, and he is wanting to do some shaping and clearing out to get some equipment through there.”
- The board will not be levying taxes in four board controlled drainage districts. Assistant auditor Cassie Gilbert reported fund balances for the four districts. “The Kilpatrick Ditch District right now is $1,487.45, Prairie Township is $3004.10, Scott Township is $98,380.07 and the Schultz Drainage District balance is $10,407.44,” Gilbert said. Motions to not levy the districts were all approved unanimously.
- Brittany Rockwell, from U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s office, attended the meeting. She is the new regional director to Southwest Iowa. “I cover Monona to Greene, down to Ringgold and over to Fremont County," Rockwell said. "I cover 19 counties for the senator. We have an open door policy with anyone in our office, and I just wanted to come and introduce myself and invite you to visit with us anytime.”
The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be held on June 28.