When Maureen Culver of Clarinda asked her friends for their assistance moving some furniture, she had no idea who two of the helpers would be.

Since some of the helpers had already arrived, Culver paid little attention to the knock at her open apartment door and just waived the newest arrival in. It was not until the woman was standing in front of her that Culver realized it was her goddaughter, Judith Evans, who had made a surprise trip to Clarinda with her son, Thomas, from their home in Abergele, North Wales.

"I just went 'come on in.' I thought it was more people and then I stopped dead and turned around and started crying. All composure went out the window," Culver said.

"I walked in and she recognized me then," Evans said. "It was precious."

Evans said Lynn and Nancy Scroggs of Clarinda picked she and her son up at the airport in Omaha, Nebraska, on Feb. 19. The next morning, they went to see Culver and her husband, Ernie, at their apartment. They last saw each other in 2019 when they met in New York.

Culver, who is affectionately called MoMo by Evans, is originally from Pontypridd, South Wales. She moved to the United States in 1956 after marrying Ernie, who was serving in the United States military when they met. Ernie is originally from Clarinda and the couple has lived in the community for the past 21 years.

This was the third time Evans traveled to Clarinda to see Maureen and Ernie. She said she decided to make the trip since Ernie had experienced some recent health concerns.

"I'm a dog groomer and I was grooming away when I found myself picking up the phone and booking a flight," Evans said. "I just wanted to come and give my godmother, MoMo, some support because I love her to the ends of the earth."

"It's been nice to see MoMo and Ernie," Thomas said.

Culver said Evans is the daughter of a very close friend of hers. Ever since Evans was a baby she said they have shared a special connection.

"When she was christened, there was something special about her that I've never felt about another baby or anybody else," Culver said.

During their week in Clarinda, Evans and Thomas had an opportunity to visit many of the different shops in Clarinda as well as the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum. They also visited Shenandoah.

Each time she visits Clarinda, Evans said she is reminded what a lovely city it is. However, she said one of her most memorable experiences happened on her first visit to Clarinda when she was outside of Taylor Pharmacy.

"What gets me is everybody beeps their horn and waves," Evans said. "That doesn't happen at home unless they know you."

This was the second time Thomas, 15, visited Clarinda. He said one of his favorite parts of the trip was seeing the selection of products available at Easter's True Value.

Since Thomas has been raised around farming, he said he was also pleased to have a chance to visit a local farm. During the visit, he was also given an opportunity to drive a tractor.

Before departing, Evans and Thomas also visited The Fort in Nebraska City, Nebraska. Evans said she raises horses and enjoys seeing the western wear the store has to offer.

Although the time passed very quickly during their visit, Evans said she was pleased to see Maureen and Ernie were surrounded by good neighbors at Southview Apartments.

"It has flown by. Everybody here has been so lovely. Very interesting people as well. So warm and welcoming," Evans said.