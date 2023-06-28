Prescription drugs, the Farm Bill, the status of Social Security and immigration were just a few of the topics discussed June 28 by Sen. Chuck Grassley during a town hall meeting in Clarinda.

The town hall meeting was held in the Page Room on the third floor of the Page County Courthouse. An estimated crowd of 60 people attended to ask questions and learn about issues of special importance to them.

This is Grassley's 43rd straight year of holding meetings in each of the 99 counties in Iowa. Along with his stop in Clarinda, Grassley also visited Mount Ayr on Wednesday. He also held a town hall meeting in Red Oak on June 27.

"You can't have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent," Grassley said. "I appreciate the opportunity to hold town hall meetings, answer questions and take comments. My annual 99 county meetings help me regularly keep in touch with Iowans to better represent them at the policymaking tables in Washington."

Grassley opened the town hall meeting in Clarinda with an update on the situation with prescription drugs and the Farm Bill.

Grassley and Sen. Maria Cantwell are leading a bipartisan bill to identify the growing role pharmacy benefit managers have in determining the price of prescription drugs. He said these PBMs are involved in decisions like what rebates are available and who benefits from those rebates.

"You might not know much about PBMs because they're kind of an opaque operation, but they have a big impact on the price of drugs. They're the middle people between the pharmaceutical companies and you as a consumer," Grassley said.

Given the importance of agriculture to Iowa, Grassley said he spoke to chairperson of the committee working on the new Farm Bill, Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, and learned a bill could be ready by the end of the year. That would prevent the need for a one-year extension of the existing bill.

"What I hear from most farmers is keep crop insurance the way it is. I don't think there's any problem with that," Grassley said.

After his opening statements, Grassley spent the remainder of the one-hour meeting answering questions from those attending. Among the questions Grassley received was a request for an update on what Grassley has learned regarding an ongoing investigation into the business practices of the Biden family.

Whistleblowers from the Justice Department have come forward to Grassley with details related to the investigation into Hunter Biden that have forced Grassley to question if the Federal Bureau of Investigation is doing its job in regards to this matter.

Grassley said he was shown a form by the whistleblowers that implied phone calls were made between a wealthy individual in the Ukraine and Hunter Biden and current President Joe Biden when he was Vice President. As a result, Grassley said he wanted to make that document public, but the FBI is making that tough to do.

"I had a chance to read it unredacted. Then, the House of Representatives committee members get a chance to read it and the two lines about these phone calls are redacted," he said. "So, I go to the Senate floor and give a speech and tell the world that I read this document and it talks about 17 phone calls, with two between Vice President Biden and 15 between Hunter Biden.

"It looks to me like they're trying to cover up stuff when they strike out the two lines that refer to the phone calls the Vice President and this guy, etcetera, etcetera. I want to get this document released so you can read it, not just me."

Grassley said he is often asked why he dedicates his time to investigating matters such as the Biden situation rather than just focusing on enacting laws.

"I can investigate and I can legislate at the same time. I have staff that helps me with this stuff. It's not just me that's doing it," Grassley said.

In addition, Grassley said it is the duty of the Legislative Branch of the United States government to serve as the checks and balances of the Executive Branch and Judicial Branch of the government.

"We not only have a responsibility to appropriate money and to pass laws, but we have a responsibility to check on the Executive Branch of government. Are you faithfully executing the laws? Those words come directly from the Constitution," Grassley said.

Grassley was also asked what can be done to ensure future generations are able to receive Social Security benefits.

"It's not going to be a Republican or Democrat answer. It's got to be a bipartisan answer in the spirit of Reagan and Tip O'Neill," Grassley said.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan and O'Neill, who was serving as Speaker of the House of Representatives, devised a plan to ensure the solvency of Social Security through 2033. Even though there are still 10 years remaining on that plan, Grassley said work needs to start immediately to ensure Social Security is secure for another 50 years or more.

Grassley was also asked about the open border policy the United States has regarding immigration. Grassley said the only thing Congress has to do with the issue is to appropriate the funds to complete the wall between the United States and Mexico.

"Getting back to your question about the open border, you can't come to America without our permission. We welcome legal immigrants. About 1 million people come here every year legally," Grassley said.

Still, since it can take five or six years for a person to get permission to enter the country legally, Grassley said some people believe it is easier to travel to Mexico now and just walk across the border. Grassley said those people who are simply looking to improve their lives are not the problem.

Instead, Grassley said the real problems are the drugs and individuals on the Terrorist Watchlist that are able to enter the country. In turn, this can lead to rises in sex trafficking and human trafficking.

"We don't really need to pass any more laws. We have to have a President that enforces the laws," Grassley said. "The President ought to see this as a life or death issue."