After closing for almost a year, the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society Museum has announced an opening date.

Located at 800 W Sheridan Ave., the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society Museum will reopen on Saturday, July 1, with regular hours of Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. with an official grand opening celebration planned for later this summer.

Museum Director Becky Barr said while making repairs to the museum last summer, the humidity in the building reached levels high enough to cause mold to grow. She said a company was hired to bring in professional dehumidifiers. Then permanent humidifiers were attached to the HVAC system in the building with gauges to monitor the humidity levels.

Once the humidity levels were stabilized, the building had to be cleaned from top to bottom, along with all the items within the building. Barr remembers July 7, 2022, as the day they had to put the closed sign on the door.

It's been a long year that encompassed a lot of work. During the process of cleaning the building, Barr said the storage room had to be cleared out and cleaned.

“It was a good thing and a bad thing,” Barr said about clearing out the storage room. “Because we found awesome things that were in storage that now we know that we have them, we can put them out on display.”

But with limited space and the newly found treasures, Barr said they had to devise ideas for displaying everything. One of those ideas is rotating displays, and the other is to turn the old storage room that is now emptied into another display room. Keeping it a secret for now, Barr said they would have several new displays to unveil during the grand opening.

In years past, Barr said the museum used to have what they called the Collection Room. She is happy to announce they will implement this idea again, starting with a few collections that the museum already has that include sketches of Harley Greenwalt signs and Styrofoam cups Harley Greenwalt sketched on.

The Collection Room will then be opened to the community for anyone who wants to loan their collections to the museum for a month or two and present a program on the display.

Attracting more visitors to the museum is a high priority, and another way Barr says they hope to accomplish that is with new programs focusing on local history. Two of the upcoming programs are "A Walk Through History at the Rose Hill Cemetery" on Oct.1 and "A History of Beebeetown, Iowa, with Lillian Irvin" at 6 p.m. in the Delmonico Room on Nov. 15,

Barr said Media Specialist Tori Hopp is also working on the 2024 Greater Shenandoah Historical Society Museum calendar and says they are taking pre-orders for the calendar now. Barr said they sold out of the 2023 calendars quickly. Hopp has also increased the society's presence on Facebook and given the website a much-needed facelift.

One problem Barr said they run into occasionally is people inquiring if a particular donated item is still at the museum. She said the records are all on paper, with thousands of them. So she said they are in the process of scanning and digitizing those records to make them more easily assessable.

Run by a nine-member board, Barr said society members are also an essential piece to keeping the museum running. She said they are asked to report the number of volunteers, visitors, and members when applying for grants or funding. She said being a member is also a great way to give back and support the community. Members often volunteer their time to give museum tours, clean, organize and help with displays. Members can also serve on one of many museum committees. Yearly membership runs from June 1 to May 1.

Yearly memberships are $20 for individuals, $50 for a family membership, $1,000 for a lifetime membership, $250 for a gold business membership and $100 for a silver business membership. Memberships and donations are accepted on the museum's website at shenandoahhistoricalsociety.org or by stopping in the museum.

Current board members are Les Kirchirt, president; Janie Casteel, vice president; Carolyn Matzinger, secretary; Linda Haldane, treasurer; Marcia Volker; John Greenleaf; John Eric Branter; Allan Jordan; and Julie Grogan.

Barr said the past year has also been financially rough, with the museum running off donations and grants. She said the board plans to focus on seeking additional grants, and donations are always welcome.

Barr said she and the board are grateful for the community help, support and volunteers this past year and are excited to open the doors. Over the next few weeks, Barr said some minor cleaning still needs to be completed, and some ceiling tiles that were damaged from a water leak in the past replaced.