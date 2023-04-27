Embracing automation has enabled H&H Trailers by Novae to increase the efficiency of its Clarinda facilities, while also protecting its current workforce.

In January, a FANUC welding robot was installed at the HH1 plant located on North First Street in Clarinda. The robot is used to weld gates and ramps installed on most of the trailers the company manufactures.

"To everybody's surprise, it doesn't take jobs away. It actually has produced more jobs. It has made things easier, safer and not as repetitious for our welders," HH1 Plant Manager Andy McQueen said.

H&H Trailers was originally established in Braddyville in 1992 and later expanded to Clarinda. The company was purchased in 2017 by Novae, and is one of nine brand names owned by the company.

The HH1 facility on North First Street produced open-car trailers, dump boxes and deckovers. Located at the Clarinda Correctional Facility, HH2 specializes in cargo trailers. The aluminum plant for the company is designated as HH3, which produces aluminum car haulers and utility trailers.

The most recent facility added in Clarinda is HH4, which also builds cargo trailers. The final plant, HH5, is located in Red Oak and specializes in building the steel utility line and utility dump boxes. Overall, there are approximately 200 workers from throughout the area employed at the five facilities.

"The span of our employee population is huge for the area and I don't think people really understand the impact that has on the communities," Sara Isaacson, Human Resources, said.

Engineer Max Jobson said H&H Trailers by Novae has been working for the past three and one-half years to implement the use of a robot in Clarinda. In February 2022, Jobson was sent to Cleveland for two weeks of training on how to program the FANUC welding robot.

"There wasn't anyone here with that kind of experience and I didn't have any experience with it myself. But I was definitely interested in it and I understand that's the way every industry is going — robotics and automation," Jobson said.

Jobson said the FANUC welding robot stands 10.5 feet tall. The robot has a welding arm that can extend to complete specific welding jobs within a work area measuring 14-feet wide by 18-feet long.

"It will actually weld our ramps and our gates. On one side, it will offer 12 different sizes of gates. On the opposite side, it will offer eight different sizes of ramps. Those are some of the most common sub-assemblies that we have. They go on almost every single trailer. We can have the robot knocking all those out and that gets the guys on the floor actually building trailers," Jobson said.

Once the robot was functional, Jobson said the skepticism some employees had was quickly replaced with excitement.

"It's pretty technical on the programming side, but as far as operating it, and running it, it's very, very simple," Jobson said. "We've had many employees offer to come over and operate the robot since they've seen it installed. They're all interested now."

Since welding gates and ramps are highly repetitive basic level projects, Isaacson said the addition of the robot has freed up the staff members to use their creativity and ability to think outside the box to complete more detailed tasks each day.

"It actually helps our employees find that level of challenge, job satisfaction and pride," Isaacson said.

McQueen agreed the addition of the robot has sparked the interest of the workers as well as management and the sales team.

"Everybody has been given a chance to come see it. We have put it into the plant meetings so everybody was aware of what was coming, but until it was actually here, you didn't really get to see what it was all about," McQueen said.

Along with increasing the enthusiasm of the workers, the robot has also provided an important boost to the overall productivity of the HH1 facility. Jobson said the plant was creating approximately 10 sets of ramps per day when they had to be welded manually. Now, with the robot, the plant creates 35 to 45 sets of ramps per day.

McQueen said the majority of those ramps are used at the HH1 facility. However, most the gates created by the welding robot are shipped to Red Oak for use on its product line.

"I'm pleased with it. It's running very well and the output has been phenomenal," Jobson said.

In fact, the welding robot has proven to be so successful over its first few months of operation that the company is considering adding another robot in the future. McQueen said Novae deserved the credit for the growth and the innovation that has taken place at the local facilities in recent years.

"Looking at the future innovations, from where we were before to where we're going, is pretty exciting," McQueen said.