Although Richard Mowery of Clarinda passed away July 1, his legacy will live on each fall when the Clarinda downtown square is filled with the music of the annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree.

Originally known as the Clarinda Band Jamboree, the first event was held on Sept. 29, 1955, and attracted 15 bands. Mowery, who was serving in his second year as band director at Clarinda High School, played a key role in organizing that first jamboree.

Mowery worked closely with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce to organize that first event. Today, the Chamber of Commerce is one of three sponsors of the jamboree along with the Clarinda Community School District and the city of Clarinda. Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell knew Mowery for many years and described him as "one of a kind."

"I am deeply saddened to learn of Mr. Mowery's passing," Farwell said. "I always had the greatest respect for his talents and teaching abilities. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time."

Former Clarinda resident John Woolson served as the Clarinda drum major for the first band jamboree. In 2015, when the event was preparing to celebrate its 60th anniversary, Woolson credited Mowery with laying the groundwork for the highly popular musical spectacle.

"Dick was certainly the one that was behind all of this. He took the idea and ran with it along with the Chamber of Commerce," Woolson said. "He really changed our band when he came the year before. He started a great tradition with the band and did a lot of work."

Clarinda is already making plans to host the 68th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree on Sept. 30. The 15 bands that attended the first jamboree in 1955 have now grown to 50 or more bands per year that take part in the morning parade around the square. A field competition is then held in the afternoon at Cardinal Field.

Farwell said the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree attracts thousands of visitors to Clarinda each year. Just as Mowery intended when the first jamboree was organized, Farwell said the goal of the event is to have those visitors leave Clarinda with fond memories of the community.

"The Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree is Clarinda's longest musical tradition. He had a passion and love for the Clarinda band program. His dedication and commitment were deeply rooted in providing the very best education for students," Farwell said.

Prior to the 60th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in 2015, Mowery said he was pleased to see the jamboree had grown into a community event. Still, at its heart, the purpose of the jamboree is to showcase the musical talents of the band students who attend each year.

"I think the band jamboree is something all the kids enjoy and the parents enjoy coming to Clarinda to see so many bands in one place," Mowery said.

Memorial services for Mowery will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Hillside Missionary Church in Clarinda. The Rev. Brian Bontrager will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarinda Cemetery.

Visitations with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Nodaway Valley Funeral Home in Clarinda. Memorials may be directed to the Richard Mowery Memorial.