Iowa residents age 65 and older are eligible to sign up by July 1 for a new homestead tax exemption offered by the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the new legislation establishing the exemption on May 4. The new law also includes an increase to the military service property tax exemption offered in Iowa.

Page County Assessor Jason Renander said the homestead tax exemption follows the same qualification guidelines as the homestead tax credit except applicants for the exemption must be 65 or older by Jan. 1 of the year they are applying in. He said the homestead tax credit still be available in addition to the homestead tax exemption.

"It can be easy to confuse the two, but remember the old one is a tax credit and this is an exemption. If you are eligible and apply by July 1, you will receive $3,250 off your taxable valuation before the levy rate is applied. That would be for taxes payable on Sept. 24 and March 25, 2024," Renander said.

In 2024 and beyond, the tax exemption will increase to $6,500 per year. Renander said eligible participants only need to apply once for the exemption.

Renander said there are three ways people may apply for the new homestead tax exemption. People may come into the office of the Assessor and complete the application in person; they may call and request an application be mailed to them; or they may go online to print an application at the property records website Beacon.

"The response since the exemption was offered has been good. People have heard about it through different sources. There have been a lot of questions, but the answers are usually pretty simple," Renander said. "If they come into our office we can pretty much fill it out for them on the computer and just tell them where to put their birth date and sign the form. Most people who have come in have been pretty surprised at how simple it is."

Along with the homestead tax exemption, the new legislation also features an exemption for military veterans. Renander said military veterans who already qualify for an existing tax credit will automatically receive the new property tax exemption.

Renander said the legislation increased the military service property tax exemption and credit from the current value of $1,852 to $4,000.

Anyone with questions about the homestead tax exemption or the military service property tax exemption and credit may call the office of the Page County Assessor at 712-542-2516.