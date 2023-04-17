Iowa Western Community College will be celebrating one of its longest running and most successful programs May 7 when the Clarinda Center hosts an All-Nursing Reunion.

The All-Nursing Reunion is part of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Clarinda Junior College being celebrated by IWCC throughout 2023. The event, which features a brunch and keynote speaker, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Edith Lisle Library on the campus of the Clarinda Center.

"We want to invite all nursing alumni of the Clarinda Center, or Clarinda Junior College, to attend," Kristin Smith, director of the Clarinda Center and the Page/Fremont County Center of IWCC, said. "We really value our nursing students and alumni. This is a staple program of IWCC."

The All-Nursing Reunion is also being held in conjunction with National Nurses Week, which will be observed from May 6-12.

Clarinda Junior College started a Practical Nursing program in 1955. In 2008, IWCC expanded the nursing program to also offer an Associate Degree of Nursing. The Practical Nursing program is a one-year course. Graduates of that program may then enroll in a second year of classes to receive their Associate Degree of Nursing.

Smith said there are eight students set to graduate from the Practical Nursing program in May of 2023. An additional nine students will be graduating with their Associate Degree.

In addition to participating in the general graduation ceremony for all IWCC students, the members of the nursing program will also participate in a Pinning Ceremony. That ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Clarinda High School auditorium and IWCC nursing alumni are invited to attend.

"The Pinning Ceremony is a great celebration of our students and the accomplishments they have had. Graduation is a great celebration as well, but the Pinning Ceremony is much more personal," Smith said.

With IWCC nursing graduates working in every facility in Southwest Iowa, Smith said it is clear how important the IWCC nursing programs are to the quality healthcare provided in communities throughout the area.

"Since the 1950s, nursing has been a huge program in Clarinda and we have educated so many nurses in our area. We want to make sure they are recognized and let the public know what we do to educate our nurses is very important to our communities," Smith said.

Reservations for the nursing reunion are due by April 28. To make a reservation, call Nancy at 712-325-3257. There is a $25 fee to attend the brunch and any proceeds left after expenses will be directed to the IWCC Clarinda Scholarship Fund.

Invitations were sent to nursing graduates living in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. However, the college may not have updated contact information for all the graduates, so it is important that graduates interested in attending make their reservations by calling the designated telephone number, Smith said.

Smith said she has been in contact with some nursing graduates from as far back as the 1960s who are hoping to attend. Current and former instructors have also been invited to attend.

Understanding that the nursing alumni have busy work and family schedules, Smith said it was decided a Sunday brunch may work best for those wishing to attend the reunion.

"We wanted to do something nice for them. We thought the brunch would be a good format for a classy event where they can sit down, eat a delicious meal and hear a fabulous speaker," she said. "This is a wonderful opportunity for our nursing alumni to come together and have conversations with each other. I'm interested to see who is there and how long ago they graduated."

Serving as the keynote speaker for the nursing reunion is Helene Neville. An alumnus of the IWCC nursing program, Neville is now an inspiring national speaker.

Neville was the first woman and first person in recorded history to run solo across every state in America. Starting in 2010, her run spanned nine years. During that time, she crossed 50 states and two countries in eight segments, running a total of 13,850 miles.

She finished her journey at the Arctic Ocean on Aug. 17, 2019. It was her 59th birthday.

Neville was also the first person to run the Las Vegas Strip for 35 hours covering 135 miles. She then ran a total of 16 miles up and down the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, which are the same steps ran by Sylvester Stallone in the movie "Rocky," smashing the previous record of seven miles.

A multi-cancer survivor, Neville's stories of endurance and perseverance display how to rise above a challenge and "rethink impossible."

"With all that Helene has overcome, she has a great message for our nursing students. We are honored that she was willing and interested in coming back to speak to our students," Smith said.