Iowa Western Community College recently named Elaine Armstrong of Clarinda as the 2023 Outstanding Alum.

Each year, Iowa Western and the Iowa Western Alumni Association carefully choose one alum whose personal, professional and community contributions best represent the college’s core values of caring, commitment and challenge.

“Iowa Western is proud to call Elaine Armstrong part of the Reiver family and to bestow upon her this prestigious award,” said Alumni President Pam Beall Hill.

Armstrong will be formally recognized during a 10 a.m. reception on Saturday, Sept. 2, in the Edith Lisle Library at the Clarinda Center of IWCC.

Armstrong graduated from Clarinda Center of IWCC in 1967 with a degree in secretarial studies. She returned to the center in the early 1990s to attend Buena Vista University classes, earning her Bachelor of Science in business management in the spring of 1992.

After completing her associate's degree at IWCC, Armstrong was hired as a typist by the Clarinda Herald-Journal. She was quickly promoted to a reporter and photographer and worked at the newspaper for a total of 27 years.

Armstrong also spent two years at the Chamber of Commerce as an administrative assistant. In 1996, she was elected as the first female on the Page County Board of Supervisors. She retired from the Board of Supervisors in 2013 after nearly 20 years of service.

Described by community members as having a “servant’s heart,” Armstrong has dedicated her time and talents to many organizations including Page County 4-H, Kiwanis, YWCA, PEO, Page County Republicans, Southwest Iowa Families, the Methodist women and church choir. She has also served on the Board of Directors for Grandma’s House Day Care, Waubonsie Mental Health and the Clarinda Foundation.

Armstrong is a proud, life-long resident of Clarinda and her impact can be seen on community projects like the Lied Center, Grandma’s House Day Care and the Clarinda trail system. In addition to her recognition as the 2023 Iowa Western Outstanding Alum, Elaine has received the Kiwanis Hixson Fellow award and the 4-H Hall of Fame award.