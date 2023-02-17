Although the name of the school has changed, the positive impact Clarinda Junior College has had on local education over the last 100 years has remained the same.

Iowa Western Community College will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of Clarinda Junior College in 2023. A series of events are planned throughout the year to honor the historic achievement.

"It's a huge milestone for us. Not many communities can say they have had a college, let alone a community college, for 100 years. Times have changed and things are different, but we still provide great education to Southwest Iowa and beyond," said Kristin Smith, director of Iowa Westerns' Clarinda and Page/Fremont County centers.

Established in September 1923, Clarinda Junior College was a two-year liberal arts college under the direction of the Clarinda Board of Education. The initial classes were held at the high school with 37 students attending, and the tuition was $100 per year.

In 1939, a college started a two-year teacher education program that continued until 1960. The college was briefly closed between 1943 and 1946 due to World War II.

The highly successful practical nursing program offered at IWCC was first started at Clarinda Junior College in 1955. The program was expanded in 2008 to also offer an Associate Degree in Nursing.

A mechanical technology program was then created 1962 and remained in operation until the early 2000s. After a brief hiatus, it was reinvented as the Clarinda Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing.

Then, in 1963, Clarinda Junior College moved to its current location on the east side of Clarinda. Three years later, in 1966, the community college system in Iowa was started, and Clarinda Junior College became a campus of Iowa Western Community College.

"The relationships that we build with businesses and communities are vital to the success, not only of Iowa Western, but our region," IWCC President Daniel Kinney said. "It's important for us to tie to our communities -- to tie to our businesses to keep our youth at home and keep our thriving rural communities we have in Iowa."

Along with offering strong academic courses, the college has also supported athletics and fine arts over the years. In terms of athletics, Clarinda Junior College had a football team in the 1920s and 1930s, while the Iowa Western Blue Jays competed in a variety of sports including baseball, basketball and volleyball over the years until the final athletic program at the Clarinda campus was discontinued at the turn of the millennium.

Given that rich sports history, Iowa Western kicked off the 100th anniversary celebration of Clarinda Junior College by holding a reception in Clarinda Feb. 9 to honor the IWCC Reivers football team on winning the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship in 2022.

Smith said efforts are also being made to schedule football and baseball scrimmages for the Reivers in Clarinda later this year.

"Having athletics, fine arts, band, music, drama -- all those types of things are (highly) needed in education. Statistics and things show that students who are involved in a college campus will do academically better than their counterparts who are not because they are engaged in something. Also, I think you learn as much outside the classroom as in the classroom," Kinney said.

A nursing reunion will also be held in May as part of the 100th anniversary celebration. The event will be held in May since that is when National Nurses Week is observed.

"Nursing is a huge staple to our college in Clarinda as well as the community and Southwest Iowa. We want an opportunity to honor our former nursing students and let them know we appreciate them. They have been really important to our community. There is almost no medical facility you can go to in the area that does not have one of our graduates," Smith said.

However, the most significant event of the year is being planned for September to honor the actual start of classes at Clarinda Junior College. Smith said the college will host a school reunion in conjunction with the Clarinda High School all-class reunion scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Smith said she was optimistic the reunion will attract students from years ago as well as the present. She said it will be fun to see who the earliest graduate and the most recent graduate to attend the reunion will be.

"I have worked for IWCC for many years. This is the fun stuff. This is a huge milestone and I'm so excited to be part of the planning and the celebration. I look forward to talking to people about their experiences over the years and pulling the community into the process," Smith said.

"I'm excited to see the year in celebration and hear the stories we have out there," Kinney said.

September is also the month when the Clarinda Center hosts a meeting of the IWCC Board of Trustees. Smith said an after hours reception is planned to follow that meeting.

Each year IWCC honors an outstanding graduate. Smith said she is hopeful the 2023 applications include a graduate from either the Clarinda Center or Clarinda Junior College that has gone on to contribute to the community.

"There may be somebody we do not know is a member of our alumni, so we need the community to help identify those people," Smith said.

Smith was part of the 50th anniversary celebration for IWCC held in 2016, but she said sorting through the 100 years of history and memories associated with Clarinda Junior College have been remarkable.

"It has been a lot of fun so far and we're just getting started. I'm looking forward to the rest of the year," Smith said.