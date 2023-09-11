Page County has been selected to receive a portion of the more than $2.2 billion in federal funds awarded from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program. Grants were awarded June 28 to 162 infrastructure projects across the county.

Iowa received $24.7 million for its Rebuilding Bridges program, which will be used to replace nine bridges in poor condition in rural counties. Page County was awarded $2.96 million of those grant dollars to replace the bridge north of Essex.

Page County Engineer JD King informed the Page County Board of Supervisors of the award of RAISE grant on June 29. A sister to the bridge west of Essex, the north bridge project was estimated to cost $3.7 million at that time.

Plans are for the new bridge to be 454 feet in length and 30 feet wide. Built in 1949, the current bridge is 365 feet long and only 22 feet wide. There is also a weight limit on the bridge.

However, in order to receive the federal funds, Page County must provide a local match for the project. Therefore, King met with the Board of Supervisors during its meeting Sept. 7 to review a proposal to use funds from the Farm to Market Account for the local match.

"It's federal money, so we have to match it with non-federal money. We can't use our bridge funds. ... So we need to match it with Farm to Market money," King said.

A bid letting for the bridge project is scheduled to take place in the fall of 2024. The construction phase of the project would then be completed over the winter.

"We need to plan our expenditures between now and then so we have the appropriate number of match dollars in the Farm to Market Account," King said.

King briefly reviewed the upcoming projects planned in Page County that would be paid for out of the Farm to Market Account. They included a granular resurfacing project; and a base stabilization and seal coat project on Teak Avenue that was moved forward in the plans to Fiscal Year 2024.

"If everything goes as planned, we can fund all these things with our present conditions. No, Murphy's (Law) is always alive and well and things don't always go as planned," King said.

Therefore, King presented the board with a contingency plan should things go awry. King said the Iowa Department of Transportation is normally conservative with its estimates for how much road use revenue counties will receive.

As a result, King believed the county could transfer a portion of its annual carryover to the Farm to Market Account. Since the bid lettings for the granular resurfacing and Teak Avenue projects would be held in December of 2023 and January of 2024, King said the board would know those exact costs when developing the Fiscal Year 2025 budget that starts July 1, 2024.

"If things go well and stick to the estimates, our Farm to Market Account is good. If they come in higher than perceived, we have an alternative to make sure we can fund the match on our Essex project," King said.

"I think it's probably a good plan to have something to cover us," Supervisor Todd Maher said.