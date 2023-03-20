Recent challenges in securing volunteers to oversee the Pierce Creek Shooting Range have put the facility on the firing line.

Page County Conservation Director John Schwab informed the Page County Conservation Board March 14 that a group of shooters recent traveled from Nebraska City, Nebraska, to use the range. However, when they arrived, they learned the range was closed since the committee tasked with managing the range was unable to find volunteers to serve as range safeties that day.

“When the guys are out there, they do a great job as being range safeties,” Schwab said. “The shooting range committee is going to see if they can find some more volunteers.”

Page County Conservation Department Chairperson Mark Marriott said it reflects poorly on the Conservation Board if the range is closed because the committee it assigned to run the facility cannot find range safeties to staff it.

“If they go very long and they’re not able to operate, if we keep going at a hit and a miss, people are not going to be confident enough to come in,” Marriott said. “If they’re not able to go ahead and do it anymore, we just have to face the fact.”

Schwab said the shooting range is open approximately six days a month. Users may purchase an annual membership of $25 or pay a $5 fee each time they use the range. The shooting range generates approximately $1,000 in revenue that the committee reinvests in the facility.

“The shooting range isn’t making us any money. It’s just a service we’re trying to provide,” Schwab said.

Board member Randy McNutt asked if some of that revenue could be used to pay the volunteers a small stipend to manage the facility when open.

Marriott said the committee was asked to attend the meeting Tuesday to update the board on the search for volunteers and its future plans for the shooting range. However, no members of the committee were present.

“It’s a great thing for the Conservation Department to provide to the public, but if we have to we can put it back to law enforcement and hunter safety,” Marriott said.

After learning the committee did not respond to the invitation to attend the meeting, McNutt made a motion to limit the use of the shooting range to area law enforcement agencies and for hunter safety classes. The motion was seconded by board member Jane Stimson.

However, the motion was defeated by a 2-1 vote and will remain open to the public as the board continues to work with the committee to find volunteers to supervise the facility. McNutt said he was relieved the motion was defeated.

“I don’t want to see it closed down. I just want to (see it stabilized) and not have us be so liable,” McNutt said.

Marriott said the committee may need to consider having the shooting range open fewer days if staffing is going to continue to be a burden. Therefore, he asked Schwab to inform the committee how important it is they attend the next meeting in April.

“They need to come with an open mind,” Marriott said. “And encourage them to come up with ideas so we don’t have to make the decision for them.”

“The bottom line is it’s a service we’re providing in our park,” Schwab said. “If we’re saying it’s going to be open these days, then it needs to be open.”