Government reorganization in Iowa and its impact on the Department of Inspections and Appeals was a central point of discussion during a legislative briefing held March 25 at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.

Senator Tom Shipley and Representative Devon Wood attended the briefing to update local constituents on activity in the Iowa Legislature as well as answering question on issues of importance to those attending. This was the third and final briefing of the year sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation.

Heidi Carter of Clarinda raised concerns on how government reorganization could negatively impact the elderly population of Iowa by hindering the ability of the Department of Inspections and Appeals to oversee the operation of nursing homes, assisted living centers and other healthcare providers. Through the process of the inspections, Carter said instances of abuse or neglect may be detected that would otherwise go unnoticed.

"Since 2020, the Department of Inspections and Appeals has had an increase of 45% in the number of complaints. The department itself acknowledges it has been struggling to keep up with the volume of complaints," Carter said.

However, with the government reorganization planned in Iowa, Carter said the agency will also take over the licensing of the healthcare providers, fire code related activities to the State Fire Marshal and labor services from the Department of Workforce Development and the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.

Therefore, Carter asked what the Legislature was doing to reduce the instances of abuse and neglect taking place at care facilities in the state as well as speeding up the ability of the Department of Inspections and Appeals to respond to complaints related to elderly residents.

Wood said her grandmother was in a long-term care facility before passing away last year. Since most people have had a loved one or friend cared for at those types of facilities, she said situations of abuse or neglect carry special significance for them.

"Obviously, the folks that do those kinds of things should be punished. I think they should absolutely be brought with criminal charges, or at the minimum, fired," Wood said. "Those folks should not be working in a healthcare facility and should have something on their record saying they probably would not be recommended to work at another healthcare facility."

In addition to her work on this matter as a legislator, Wood said she previously briefly served on the Iowa Board of Nursing Home Administrators, which also reviews complaints. She said that board can then make recommendations on how to handle situations like that.

Based on those experiences, Wood said, sadly, there are a variety of reasons why instances like these may take place. One of those factors is the current lack of staffing available at facilities across the state.

"Nobody should be mistreated in the ways that you've described and I'm not advocating for that at all. I will say that I do think some of the stress on our elderly population that are in nursing care facilities is partially due to the workforce shortage that we have. That is not the only answer and I'm not saying it's the only answer by any means," Wood said.

Shipley said his mother also worked in a nursing home for many years. Therefore, he said he understands the challenges of the work and why this is such a passionate issue for people.

"I know there is a lot of discussion going on about getting better funding for them, although that's not going to solve the problem necessarily," Shipley said. "But in all aspects of healthcare, finding enough good people to be able to fill those spots is very, very difficult."

Shipley said he believes the work shortage is due to the fact that people in their 60s are now retiring and there are not as many younger people available to fill those openings.

"There's still work to be done, but there aren't as many people to fill those spots, whether they're driving trucks or working in nursing homes," Shipley said.

Wood said when instances of abuse or neglect are revealed at one facility, it also puts pressure on all the facilities to reassure the public that most facilities are providing proper care to their residents.

"We haven't completely solved the problem. We need to keep working on it until that number is zero," Wood said.