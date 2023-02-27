Tax reforms have been hotly debated by the Iowa Legislature in recent weeks. They were also a focus of discussion during the second legislative briefing of the year, held Feb. 25 at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda.

Representative Devon Wood, Senator Tom Shipley and Representative Tom Moore participated in the briefing. An approximate crowd of 20 people attended the event to hear an update on the efforts of the Legislature and ask questions about proposed bills.

During his opening remarks, Shipley highlighted the property tax reforms being considered at the state capitol.

Shipley said he met with a group of county auditors and supervisors from Southwest Iowa, not including Page County, on Feb. 24 about the implications of the proposed reforms.

“That’s going to take a long time to hash out. It’s got enough different points of view, even in our Republican caucus, that it’s not going to be just a smooth, easy path to get this resolved because much of the impact is on rural counties,” Shipley said.

As a result, Shipley said he expects the property tax reforms to be a dog fight lasting until the final days of the session.

“Don’t look for this until right before we walk out ... if, if, we get it resolved this year. I would bet no money on that either because it’s big, it’s got major changes and not everybody on either is in agreement with all these changes,” Shipley said.

Later in the meeting, Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill shared his objection to proposed bill to increase the state tax rate from 6% to 7% and eliminate the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) for cities and counties in Iowa. Hill said the bill calls for the extra tax money to be distributed to cities and counties in the same amount and used in the same way local governments indicated when the LOST was approved by voters of the city or county.

“Home rule is something we have supported in this state. Now, you’re taking the money from us and are going to hold it in a central location, and then give it back to us. As we see fit or you see fit? It says you intend to do that, but we all know that once money is collected, and it has been given, you always find a different purpose for that money and want to siphon it off for other things,” Hill said.

If that occurs, Hill said cities and counties would have no other choice but to raise local taxes to provide the services their communities need.

Moore said he fully supports the idea of cities and counties having local control over their decisions and how they use their tax dollars. However, he said there are times when the actions of a few cities or counties force actions that impact the whole state.

“Believe me, I’m 100% (behind the idea that) as little as the state has to do, the better. But there are times when we just have to say no. We have to stop ‘this’ and do a blanket policy for everybody,” Moore said.

Wood clarified there are two similar bills related to this issue. She said the views of those bills by legislators, as well was organizations in the state, vary greatly.

“In the Republican caucus there are many people who have great angst with what this is proposed to do. It’s going to be a long discussion. It’s already been a heated discussion,” Shipley said.

Shipley said the House of Representatives does not have companion bills to go along with those being considered by the Senate. So, if the bills are approved by the Senate, they would then have to go to the House of Representatives for review and approval.

“This is a long ways from being done,” Shipley said.

Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs proposed one of the bills in an effort to ensure Iowa is more competitive with Nebraska. Shipley said that objective has also driven some of the recent changes Iowa has made to its income tax structure.

Hill said he appreciates that Moore, Shipley and Wood believe that local governments should have the ability to make their own decisions. However, his concern is they are only three pieces of a much larger picture centered on Des Moines.

“The Golden Circle doesn’t care what we think,” Hill said.

“In the rural counties there’s a lot to talk about as far as the impact out here,” Shipley said. “If there is a problem in Polk County, I don’t care. I really, really don’t care. You created your problems there in all things. Until you want to address it, I don’t care. Don’t make it our problem.”

Among the other topics of discussion Saturday, Heidi Carter asked for clarification on a Senate File placing a $2 million cap on non-economic damages awarded in lawsuits against trucking companies whose employees cause injury, death or other damages while on the job. The previous cap was $1 million.

Carter asked why the cap is not considered an impingement on the judicial branch of government. She also asked if there would be an increase to the budget of the Iowa State Patrol so there are more officers on duty to identify the bad drivers.

Shipley said the file had been passed by the Senate. He said additional funding had also been issued to the Iowa State Patrol to put more officers on the roads.

Shipley also said the cap is only for non-economic damages. He said there are two other types of awards. One of those awards is for a person requiring medical care for the rest of their life and Shipley said there is no cap on that amount. The other type of award is punitive damages.

“We learned most of those punitive damages went to the State of Iowa. The person that was injured didn’t see hardly any of that,” Shipley said. “That’s not going to happen anymore.”

Moore said he did not believe the cap impinged on the role of the judiciary branch. Instead, he said the cap provides guidelines for the judiciary branch to follow.

“It is our job as the Legislature to set laws. If we impose a cap, that is the law and that is telling the judicial branch the parameters that you have to work through. So, I don’t see it as a limitation on the judicial branch. I just see that as setting the parameters in which the judicial branch has to act,” Moore said.

Wood said other states have similar caps for non-economic damages in lawsuits involving trucking companies. She said the Iowa Legislature has previously set caps in other area for the judiciary branch to follow.