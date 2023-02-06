The Lied Public Library will host virtual author visit on Monday, Feb. 13 with Jane Olson. The event is free and people may view her visit at the library or request the Zoom link to view from home.

Olson grew up in rural western Iowa and graduated from the University of Nebraska. She is the former chair of the International Board of Trustees of Human Rights Watch and has worked many decades as a volunteer promoting international peace and justice and humanitarian work. She chaired the International Board of Trustees of Human Rights Watch, the largest US-based international human rights organization, from 2004 to 2010, having worked on behalf of HRW since 1988.

She also chaired the board of Survivor Corps for 12 years, since its founding as Landmine Survivors Network. LSN and HRW were among the five organizations to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997 for the International Landmine Ban Treaty. Olson has received numerous awards herself as well.

Olson is the author of “World Citizen,” a book about light and hope in the midst of unimaginable human suffering in war zones and places of extreme poverty around the world. Each chapter can be read as a complete experience through the intimate details recorded by the author in journals and on film about her memorable journeys with international human rights organizations.

To be a World Citizen is to embrace and champion the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, knowing that all lives are valuable and equally deserving of protection and support.