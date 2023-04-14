In the midst of the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln called for a National Day of Humiliation, Fasting and Prayer. Lincoln issued that proclamation on March 30, 1863.

Some 160 years later, guests attending the 14th Annual National Day of Prayer program in Clarinda will be able to hear Lincoln's views on faith and the power of prayer. Lee Williams — a member of the Association of Lincoln Presenters, which is an organization dedicated to bringing Abraham and Mary Lincoln to life through fun educational programs — will be the guest speaker for the program.

Williams has portrayed the famed president for nearly 30 years. He brings Lincoln to life through a unique monodrama in storytelling that emphasizes his character, compassion, humility, determination and humor.

"Expect to meet Abraham Lincoln in person. This is not a lecture. It's a type of storytelling about his life. I have about three hours of material, so when I come onto the stage as Lincoln I am dressed as him and most of my presentation is in the first person. I have spoken to all ages from preschools to universities, so I tailor the program to the setting," Williams said.

The National Day of Prayer program will be held at 1 p.m. May 4 at Hillside Missionary Church. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and a dessert bar will be served prior to the program.

Free tickets for the National Day of Prayer program are available at the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are limited to 150 people.

Born in Red Oak, Williams graduated from Corning High School. Before moving to Atlantic, Williams farmed in the Cumberland and Massena area. It was at that time that he was asked to portray Lincoln for a patriotic program sponsored by the local Parent Teacher Association.

Among the guests attending that program was a teacher from Creston who asked Williams to present a program for a ladies' group in Creston. A reporter from the Creston newspaper interviewed Williams and took pictures of the event. From there, Williams said the interest in his portrayals started growing.

"I enjoyed history, but it was not a big thing for me. So once I got that first appointment I had to do some reading. I have learned quite a bit since then," Williams said.

When he turned 50, Williams said his family gave him a website, abelincoln.org, to highlight his programs and book appearances. Williams has now traveled across the United States, Russia and Dubai presenting programs as Lincoln.

"I have been extremely humbled by the comments I have received from people over the years. I had a professor of Civil War history focusing on Lincoln say I was the best he had heard. For a farm boy used to work with his hands, which was something Lincoln did not like, was humbling," Williams said.

Several years ago, Williams said he also gave a portrayal for approximately 130 students at the Clarinda Academy. Williams said that program still stands out to him and shows how powerful of a message he has been entrusted to share.

"Walking down the aisle, I turned to look at their faces and saw these hardened eyes looking back at me. I went on to explain how Lincoln came from a poor family with farm background and had a troubled childhood. He failed at business and failed in nine of the 12 elections he was in. I saw their eyes start to turn as they got a glimpse of realization that if a person like that can become president, maybe there is hope for me. It was a very interesting program and I saw a light of softness in their eyes when I left," Williams said.

Williams received the chance to return to Clarinda following a recent Memorial Day program near Grant where he presented the Gettysburg Address. After that program, a member of the committee that organizes the National Day of Prayer program for Clarinda asked him about presenting a portrayal at the event.

Serving on the committee for the National Day of Prayer event in Clarinda are chairperson Susan Harris, Julie McAndrews, Linda Carmichael, Della Calhoon, Marcia Cline, Jennifer Van Nostrand, Nancy Stotts, Rebecca Ascherl and Joelene Carper.

As part of his portrayal of Lincoln, Williams said he has a scene where a visitor to the White House saw the president kneel in prayer. Williams said he would also discuss the 1863 proclamation by Lincoln for a National Day of Humiliation, Fasting and Prayer.

"Because of my interest in Lincoln, I keep up with politics and the issues of the day. When I look back at the Civil War and this country being at war with itself over state rights and slavery, which was the issue that broke the camel's back, I realize we went through a terrible time with four years of terrible loss of life. With the division between philosophies we have today, that chasm is growing.

"The United States was founded on Biblical principles incorporated in the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. You cannot be self-governing without a basis in faith. Unless we get back to some of our fundamental roots, we are going to lose our freedom and our liberty," Williams said.

On a personal level, Williams said he is a Christian who believes prayer is a key aspect of his faith. In fact, Williams said when he was in high school in the 1960s he petitioned against the removal of prayer from schools.

Therefore, Williams said he has been intrigued by the journey Lincoln took to come to his faith. Williams said Lincoln was skeptical of religion early in his life. However, when his son Edward died in infancy in 1850, Williams said Lincoln started a search for the truth of religion.

Then, in 1862, Lincoln's 11-year-old son, Willie, died of typhoid fever in the White House. Even though Lincoln never joined a church, Williams said, because he never found one that obeyed the first two commandments, his speeches and proclamations indicated he did discover his faith.

During his portrayals of Lincoln, Williams said he attempts to highlight some essential character traits that made Lincoln such a powerful leader. Those character traits are perseverance, honesty and integrity, humility, compassion patriotism and faith.

"Those traits are also part of the foundation of our culture and our country, and without them we begin to lose our country. Building those traits begins with individual families and our individual communities. We need to be active in our communities and, on a broader spectrum, politically, in order to get back to our roots. National Day of Prayer helps us point a finger back to some of those roots," Williams said. "We need to realize true security lies within our faith and with our God. We can look to governments, finances or people for security, but the only true security is seeking God through prayer."