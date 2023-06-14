Bristal Johnson, a sixth grade student at Clarinda Middle School, has earned a position on the Iowa National Junior High rodeo team.

Johnson will be traveling with fellow teammates to Perry, Georgia, June 18-24 to compete at the 18th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo in shooting sports with a light rifle. This is the second time Johnson has qualified for the NJHFR.

“I’m really happy that I qualified again. What I’m happy about the most is that I was able to improve my shooting score this year, I moved up in state placings and I get to attend nationals with two of my friends,” Johnson said.

The daughter of Steve and Trisha Johnson of Clarinda, Johnson finished second at the state level in shooting sports after qualifying with a fourth place finish in the event last year. Johnson also competes in barrel racing, ribbon roping, pole bending and goat tying. However, she did not qualify for the NJHFR in those events.

At the junior high school level, which consists of grades 5-8, Johnson said competitors in shooting sports fire at targets from a distance of 50 yards with a .22 caliber light rifle. The distance and size of rifle are the same for male and female participants.

“You have to shoot in prone, standing and kneeling positions. You are competing for points. The top four with the highest number of points qualify for nationals. At the state finals you can also earn average winner awards. In high school, you can shoot 22 light rifle and trap,” Johnson said.

An A student, Johnson was also on the principal’s advisory team, where students meet with the principal to help make improvements, and a member of Lighthouse, which is similar to student council.

Johnson is also a member of the Nebraska Top Notchers 4-H Club. She has shown goats and horses during the Page County Fair and also participates in the 4-H horse riding group, the Cayuse Club. Johnson also shoots a bow for 4-H SESS shooting sports.

Featuring roughly 1,200 contestants from 43 U.S. States, five Canadian Provinces, Australia, and Mexico, the NJHFR is the world's largest junior high rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $80,000 in prizes, NJHFR contestants will also be competing for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named a National Junior High Finals Rodeo World Champion.

To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20, based on their combined times/scores in the first two go-rounds, to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three go-round combined times/scores. Added money for the optional jackpot has increased to $100,000 and is available to everyone at finals who enters the jackpot in their event.

Again, this year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of all NJHFR performances will air on cowboychannelplus.com. Performance times are at 7 p.m. on June 18, and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day thereafter.

Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NJHFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by Golden Spur Ministries, and shopping at the NJHFR tradeshow, as well as visiting area attractions as Perry hosts the NJHFR this year.