Helene Neville has parlayed her two passions, nursing and running, into a bold statement aimed at creating positive change in the field of healthcare.

"I went running to acknowledge those who feel underappreciated and tried to connect with them through love. I ran to expose what's right with America. I ran for those no longer here. Those who suffered life's monsters," Neville said. "I ran to encourage nurses to stay hopeful and rekindle their passion for nursing."

A 1984 graduate of the nursing program at the Clarinda Center of Iowa Western Community College, Neville returned to Clarinda May 7 to serve as the keynote speaker for the All-Nursing Reunion hosted by the college. Held at the Edith Lisle Library on the Clarinda campus, the reunion featured a brunch and program honoring nursing alumni and instructors from the program in Clarinda.

Throughout 2023, the Clarinda Center of IWCC is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of Clarinda Junior College. The community college system in Iowa was started in 1966 and Clarinda Junior College became a campus of IWCC.

Clarinda Junior College was established in September of 1923 as a two-year liberal arts college under the direction of the Clarinda Board of Education. The initial classes were held at the high school with 37 students enrolled.

Then, in 1955, Clarinda Junior College started its Practical Nursing program. In 2008, IWCC expanded the nursing program to also offer an Associate Degree of Nursing.

Kristin Smith, director of the Clarinda Center and the Page/Fremont County Center of IWCC, said IWCC nursing graduates work in every facility in Southwest Iowa. For that reason, she said it was only fitting that the nursing program be featured as part of the 100th anniversary celebration.

IWCC President Daniel Kinney was on hand for the reunion Sunday. He welcomed the crowd of approximately 40 nursing graduates and current or former nursing instructors who attended the event.

"One of the things that we really wanted to celebrate through the year is our distinguished nursing program. This is the most distinguished program that we've had at Clarinda. So, to each and every one of you, thank you," Kinney said.

Although nearly 70 years have passed since the program was started at Clarinda Junior College, Kinney said there is still a strong need for quality nurses in the region. Therefore, he said the college is continually exploring ways to further build on the success of the nursing program.

"We're getting a lot of students out of Missouri coming up to a great institution to get their nursing degree. So we're going to working over the next year to continue to build on that," Kinney said.

Neville also knows something about building on her success as she faced her own mortality in 1991 by deciding to run for her life. That year, while living in Des Moines, Neville was diagnosed with Stage 1 Hodgkin's Disease. After three brain surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation Neville was told in 1998 she would not get better.

Neville responded by making the decision to take up running. Taking a leap of faith, Neville signed up for the 1988 Chicago Marathon that was only 77 days away.

"I thought, at the time, nursing shifts were eight hours. If I can work eight hours, never eat or use the restroom, I think I can run for five hours," Neville said.

However, Neville only needed four hours and 23 minutes to complete the marathon despite limited training leading up to the race. She went on to run the London Marathon and qualified for the Boston Marathon.

Neville later became the first woman, and first person, in recorded history to run solo across every state in America. She started her nine-year journey in 2010 and finished the adventure at the Arctic Ocean on Aug. 17, 2019. That day was her 59th birthday.

During her program for the nursing reunion Neville shared stories from her trek across the United States and how her nursing background shaped her experience and inspired her.

"I knew only a nurse could do that run," Neville said. "Nursing is about giving and never giving up. Nursing is also a legion of courageous, competent and committed professionals."

With every mile she ran, Neville said she saw a clearer picture of what nurses mean to their patients, their families and their communities. Not only do nurses comprise the largest segment of the healthcare workforce in the nation, Neville said they are the most important link the healthcare system.

"One thing everyone can agree on is the value of the compassion and expertise that nurses provide on the front lines of healthcare. Nurses across the country are actively contributing by delivering the best outcomes for every patient every time. They really, truly make it a reality," Neville said.

Since nurses already advocate for improving healthcare access, Neville said they are the ideal instrument to shape the future of the healthcare system. Neville said nurses should strive each day to be the person they would want with them when they face a time of need.

"As nurses we know how to make decisions that impact people's lives from birth to death," Neville said. "We're all called to nursing. Nursing gives us a path, not a narrow path, but a general direction that guides your philosophy in growth and change. Passion trumps any obstacle that we face."