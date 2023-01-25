Page County amends classification of bridge project

A change in classification for a project on the Fiscal Year 2023 five-year roads program for Page County was approved Jan. 24 by the Page County Board of Supervisors.

During his update to the board, Page County Engineer J.D. King requested the board amend the designation of the Essex North bridge project. This change would assist the county in applying for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to help finance the project.

Currently, King said the project has a BRS classification, which stands for bridge replacement on a federal-aid highway. King requested the designation be changed to an illustrative (ILL) prefix.

"The project is the same. The project number is different because that's what the feds need to see," King said. "The way the feds look at the program, if it's a BRS number, they think we have money for it. That's not how counties in the state of Iowa have their programming."

"We're changing the label of it so the federal government sees we don't have the money for it," Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes confirmed.

Also Tuesday, the board approved a request from the Page County Sheriff Department to proceed to proceed with the disposal of a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500.

The board also appointed Alan Nothwehr to serve as a Harlan Township Trustee. His term would expire Dec. 31, 2026.

In other business, Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development Executive Director Cara Marker-Morgan spoke with the board about the potential for forming an advisory committee to assist the agency with local project identification and grant writing efforts. Golden Hills RC&D focuses its efforts on water resources, land conservation, art and culture, local foods and outdoor recreation opportunities. No action was taken at this time.