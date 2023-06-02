As Fiscal Year 2023 draws to a close, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a $275,681 budget amendment during a special meeting held May 30 at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda.

Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said following the meeting that the budget amendment involved changes to the budgets of three departments in the county.

Page County Veterans Affairs requested an additional $10,000 to pay for added expenses incurred by the department. The Page County Conservation Department adjusted its revenue and expenses to reflect the receipt of $15,681 in donations. The department then spent $10,000 of those donations on Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) projects in the county and $5,681 for park improvements.

The Page County Secondary Roads Department budget was also amended by $250,000 for the year. Those expenses included $100,000 for bridge and culvert projects as well as $150,000 for engineering services related to the roads.

During the meeting Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the proposed budget amendment. No oral or written comments were received from the public.

However, Supervisor Judy Clark questioned the additional $10,000 requested by Page County Veterans Affairs Executive Director Janet Olson.

"I have an objection to the VA request for amendment of $10,000. The reason for that is it is budgeted. She put it under revenues at budget time last year and it is budgeted in the expenditures. I believe she did it last year and I don't believe that's acceptable," Clark said.

Clark said she would approve the amendment this year, but Olson should be informed such an amendment would not be allowed in the future.

"She needs to stay within her budget. As of May 12, with one and a half months to go, she sat at 92.94% spent. So they need to cut expenses somewhere," Clark said. "I believe she said she had the revenue coming in, but she budgeted for it. So that's doing it twice. She's asking for the $10,000 twice, or she's putting it in there twice. I don't think that's acceptable."

Since no other comments were received, the board voted to close the public hearing. The amendment was then approved unanimously by the board.

In related matters, the board also approved the appropriation of the funds included in the budget amendment. A series of budget transfers were also approved to close out the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

In other business, the board approved signing an engagement letter to have Tim Whipple of Ahlers & Cooney, P.C., to assist the county with its liquid carbon dioxide pipeline ordinance.

"I think we need to be very careful with moving ahead because of the Shelby County (situation)," Clark said. "I hate to spend money on (work) that's already been done."