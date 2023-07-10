Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen addressed the Page County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, July 6, regarding the ongoing debate over the minutes for its meetings.

Speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, Sonksen said he was hopeful a May 19 memo he sent on the matter would resolve the issue.

“Apparently, it has not. So, I just wanted to go over some the broad, general principles. Not get into the details of it,” Sonksen said.

First, Sonksen said this is a government matter and not an issue from the private sector. As a result, he said different rules apply.

The various positions in county government — such as the supervisors, county Attorney and county auditor — were all created by statues passed by the Iowa Legislature. Based on those statues, Sonksen said the Legislature assigned specific duties and authority to each county office so they may function as independent offices.

“When the Legislature created those positions, they chose to give the authority for the board proceedings to the auditor — not the boards themselves to delicate to anyone, not to the boards to record themselves,” Sonksen said. “If you think about it, in essence it’s like a separation of powers. It provides for a record of the board’s proceedings done by a separate, independent officer.”

So, if the board has an issue with the authority granted to the auditor regarding the minutes of Board of Supervisors meeting, those concerns should be presented to the Legislature, Sonksen said.

“I don’t have a dog in this fight in the sense that I favor you or I favor the auditor. It just is what it is. If you don’t like it, you can go to the Legislature and have them change it, or attempt to do that,” Sonksen said.

In recent weeks, Supervisor Chair Jacob Holmes has stated his desire to seek an opinion from the Iowa Attorney General on specific questions related to this issue. However, Sonksen said he did not support seeking an opinion on a matter he believes the office has already addressed.

“I am not going to ask the attorney general to say, ‘Hey, we don’t like your previous opinion, can you change your mind?’” Sonksen said.

Holmes said the issue affects boards across the state.

“If this is allowed, I’ve never seen something like this in my whole life. It’s terrible for anyone who sits in these seats anywhere. So, we must go to the attorney general. To say an auditor can pick and choose who she destroys with the minutes is nonsense,” Holmes said. “The minutes are being used as hatchet — a political assassination hatchet. That’s what I think. That’s my opinion.”

During the June 22 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, Holmes pointed out an error in the unofficial minutes of the June 15 meeting that were sent by the auditor for publication in the official county newspaper. He said the minutes showed he made a motion to “strike all public comment from future meetings.” However, Holmes said the video of the June 15 meeting confirmed his actual motion was to “strike all discussion from the minutes.”

Sonksen said the Page County Board of Supervisors does not have the authority to tell the auditor she can or cannot include details, such as discussion occurring during a meeting, in the minutes of the meetings.

“I wouldn’t say there’s anything not factual in my minutes at this point,” Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said later in the meeting.