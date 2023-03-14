Page County adopted its Fiscal Year 2024 budget March 14 during a meeting at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda.

Prior to the board finalizing the budget, Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen presented an overview of the proposed budget. The figures presented by Wellhausen reflected changes created by the recent passage of state legislation to correct an error by the Iowa Department of Revenue in the calculation of the property valuation rollback for the state.

"We could either leave the numbers as is or we could lower anything without having to republish," Wellhausen said.

Page County enjoyed growth in both its rural and urban valuations this year. The rural valuations grew by $28,748,443 and the urban valuations increased by $4,956,732. As a result, Wellhausen said Page County benefited from an overall increase of $33,705,175.

Meanwhile, Wellhausen said the assessment limitation, or rollback, for residential property was originally set at 56.4919% before being changed to 54.6501% by the bill to correct the figure. The assessment limitation for Fiscal Year 2023 is 54.1302%.

The agricultural rollback for Fiscal Year 2024 was decreased to 91.5430%. Commercials and industrial property in Iowa will be taxed at the rate as residential property for the first $150,000 of value and then at 90% for the remaining value.

Considering these factors, Wellhausen said the total levy rate for Page County in Fiscal Year 2024 has been set at $9.41491 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The current levy rate for Page County is $9.42580 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

"There is a slight decrease of about one cent from last year to this year," Wellhausen said.

Wellhausen also reviewed the taxable valuation for Rural Basic as part of her presentation. She said the taxable valuation went up 5.61% to $512,376,736. In addition, the Rural Basic tax dollar request for the county increased $86,245, even though that portion of the levy stayed the same as the current year.

Revenues in Page County are projected to by $12,345,471 in Fiscal Year 2024. Included in those revenues is $6,297,608 in property taxes, which equates to approximately 51% of the total revenues for the county.

However, total expenditures for Page County will increase by more than $2 million next year. Expenditures for the current fiscal year are projected to be $12,650,578, compared to $15,291,624 next year.

An important part of those expenditures are the salaries paid to county employees. The Page County Compensation Board is charged with recommending the salary increases for the elected officials in the county.

Each elected official among the Attorney, Auditor, Recorder, Sheriff and Treasurer is able to select one citizen to represent them on the Compensation Board. The final two members represent the Page County Board of Supervisors.

Wellhausen said the board met in January and recommended an 11% increase for the Attorney, Auditor, Recorder, Sheriff and Treasurer as well as a 5% raise for the members of the Board of Supervisors. However, the members of the Board of Supervisors reduced the 11% pay increases to 3.85% and opted to take a 3% reduction in pay for themselves.

After Wellhausen completed her budget presentation, a public hearing was held on the proposal. No comments were received and the hearing was closed.

The Board of Supervisors then passed a resolution outlining the adjustments made to the Page County Compensation Board. A resolution was also passed approving the yearly appropriations by department included in the budget. Finally, the board approved a resolution adopting the county budget.