A new policy being considered by the members of the Page County Conservation Board would prohibit the use of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles at two county parks.

Page County Conservation Director John Schwab presented the board with the proposed policy regarding the use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) during its meeting March 14. Schwab said he previously presented the policy to Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen for review.

"The whole purpose of this is to protect the people who aren't out there for drones," Schwab said.

Schwab said the policy would make it unlawful to use a drone or UAV in the campgrounds, shelter houses, playgrounds and parking areas of any of the five county parks. Initially, the policy stated that it would also be unlawful to operate a drone or UAV in equestrian areas if horses are present.

"The operator of a drone or UAV shall be a minimum of 100 feet from the prohibited areas and a minimum of 300 feet above the prohibited areas. So, it pretty much makes like a bubble over the campgrounds," Schwab said.

In other areas of the parks, a user is expected to operate a drone or UAV safely and responsibly. The operator most also follow all federal regulations related to drones, such as having a registration and insurance.

Schwab also noted that no drones or uav operating on gasoline or other flammable fuels are allowed in any areas under the responsibility of the Page County Conservation Department.

"Operators are responsible for any and all damages associated with the usage of their drone and UAV," Schwab said.

Schwab said the policy reflects the points the Conservation Board discussed during its last meeting in February.

"I looked through all the federal guidelines. There are a ton of restrictions if you're near private property or anything like that," he said. "Since we're a public recreation area, the only restriction was they can't fly above 400 feet because then you're in airspace for ultralights and stuff. There are no other restrictions. So, without this policy, legally someone could fly a drone two feet in front of your face. As long as they weren't recording, they're not doing anything illegal."

Chairperson Mark Marriott said he learned since the last meeting that drones are used at rodeos, but he said there is already enough noise and activity at those events that a horse would not be startled. However, he said he learned the use of drones is outlawed at the Kentucky Derby to protect the horses involved.

Therefore, Marriott proposed eliminating the use of a drone or UAV all together at Pierce Creek Park to avoid any problems with horses using the equestrian trails at the park. He said Pierce Creek Park also has a large number of trees that would make flying the vehicles challenging.

"We've got five parks. Nodaway Valley gives you some for trail riding, but not as much as Pierce Creek. I would like, myself, to see Pierce Creek eliminated from the drones. Rapp Park is just down the road," Marriott said.

Schwab said he spoke with members of some local clubs that fly drones or UAV. He said they were fully in support of the regulations.

"They said this will hopefully help to weed out, as they said, the knuckleheads that go out and cause problems, and then everyone looks at drones saying 'oh these are bad,'" Schwab said.

Deb Ratliff and Joyce Kruse were among the members of the audience for the meeting. Kruse said she checked with other county parks in the region and learned they also keep horses and drones separated. Therefore, Kruse and Ratliff said they were pleased to learn the board intends to prohibit the use of drones and UAV at Pierce Creek Park.

"That makes me very happy, Thank you for doing that. That relieves some of my stress," Ratliff said. "Yes, there will be a gazillion horses out there at different times and it may never effect one of them, but it's that one time that they go berserk and I'd hate to see someone get hurt."

Later in the discussion, Schwab said it may be best to also eliminate the use of a drone or UAV at Nodaway Valley Park since there are some equestrian trails that an operator may not be aware of.

The board will consider the approval of the policy at its next meeting in April. Until that time, Marriott said there would be no change to current practice at all five of the county parks.

Schwab said the policy does include an exemption that would allow the use of a drone or UAV in restricted areas for an emergency, maintenance or other official purpose.

Kruse also asked for a copy of the policy, once approved, to submit to The Pony Express, since the organization holds sanctioned rides at Pierce Creek Park.