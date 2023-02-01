Page County continues carbon pipeline ordinance research

As Montgomery County moves closer to adopting a carbon capture hazardous liquid pipeline ordinance, Page County continues to research the creation of a similar ordinance.

Meeting in regular session Jan. 31, Page County Supervisors Chairperson Jacob Holmes informed his fellow board members he would be attending a statewide informational meeting for county supervisors scheduled for Feb. 2 in Des Moines.

As part of the meeting, Holmes said the law firm of Ahlers and Cooney in Des Moines would present an overview of the items to be addressed by a pipeline ordinance and the process for its creation. The law firm worked closely with Shelby County on drafting its ordinance, which now serves as the "flagship" for other counties to follow.

Summit Carbon Solutions, which has proposed the construction of the carbon capture pipeline that would cross Page County, may also present a summary of its project proposal.

"So, I plan on going up there and attending that to see what I can get out of it. I want to talk to all the other supervisors and bring back all the information I can," Holmes said.

Summit Carbon Solutions filed a petition to construct, operate and maintain a proposed pipeline to transport liquefied carbon dioxide in Iowa with the Iowa Utilities Board on Jan. 28, 2022. Carbon dioxide emissions from 32 ethanol plants in five states would be captured and transported by the pipeline to Bismarck, N.D., where it would be stored.

The proposed pipeline would cross 30 counties in Iowa. The pipeline would run through Page County near the border of Fremont County. Approximately seven of the 685 miles of pipeline in Iowa would be located in Page County.

Supervisor Todd Maher agreed Page County needs to have an ordinance in place. However, he said he was not certain on how to start the process.

"I'd like to see us get started," Maher said.

Regularly attending the Page County Board of Supervisors meetings in recent months have been Jan Norris of Montgomery County and Marty Maher of rural Imogene. They have encouraged the board to develop a pipeline ordinance.

During public comments Tuesday, Norris informed the board the Montgomery County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a draft of a pipeline ordinance for that county on Jan. 30. A series of three public hearings will now be held by the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors on the proposed ordinance before considering its adoption.

Even with the assistance of Ahlers and Cooney, Norris said it has taken six months for Montgomery County to reach this point.

Norris added that 15% of the ethanol produced in Iowa will not be connected with one of the three proposed pipeline projects in the state. Instead, other uses for carbon dioxide, like the creation of biofuels, are being explored.

"No one wants the Iowa economy to suffer. A good portion of my own income comes from agriculture. Please consider if losing ethanol plants without this pipeline is actually true. Ask for proof," Norris said. "Ethanol is not going away without the pipeline."

Another Page County resident attending the meeting online submitted a written statement also encouraging the board to develop an ordinance that would include setbacks for the pipeline.

Maher said the Iowa Utilities Board has defined compressed carbon dioxide as a hazardous liquid. Therefore, if there is a release of the material, Maher said an ordinance would help reduce the impact on county residents.

Like Shelby County and Montgomery County, Maher said several counties along the proposed pipeline route have, or are in the process of, enacting ordinances to protect their residents and infrastructure.

"They're not trying to stop the pipeline. They're trying to set setback distances from houses, from towns, from water wells, sewage treatment plants, from schools, from hospitals and from livestock facilities so that, if there is a release, that there would be a little safety factor," Maher said.

In other business the Board of Supervisors approved a 28E agreement between Page County, eight other counties and the Iowa Department of Transportation as part of a 2023 RAISE grant application related to the Essex North Bridge replacement project on D Avenue. The board also approved a resolution in support of the RAISE grant agreement.

Page County Engineer J.D. King informed the board that three vacancies on the Page County Zoning Commission needed to be filled.

A tax abatement requested by the City of Shenandoah for the property located at 305 W. Valley Ave. in Shenandoah was approved.