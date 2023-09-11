An existing embargo on the issuance of new construction permits for Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems in Page County will remain in effect for at least another 180 days.

Meeting on Sept. 7, the Page County Board of Supervisors extended the moratorium that has been in place since March 29, 2022, on issuing any new construction permits. The new extension will allow the board time to continue its efforts to revise the ordinance regulating the development of C-WECS in Page County.

After originally establishing a 180 day moratorium, the board approved extending the freeze Aug. 10, 2022, and again on March 2.

“I do not think it will take that long. We are probably close, but let’s make sure it’s there so we can finish this,” Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said.

In addition to the approving the moratorium extension on Thursday, the board received an update on the proposed revisions to the wind turbine ordinance from Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen.

Page County originally passed the C-WECS ordinance in 2019. However, after concerns were raised with some portions of the ordinance, the Board of Supervisors started work on revising the ordinance in April and send their recommended changes to Sonksen to review.

Sonksen shared a rough draft of the revised ordinance with the board that included the changes recommended by board.

“My thought is give it a good read through and shoot me some emails if I’ve got something wrong or you want something changed,” Sonksen said.

Holmes said each Supervisor could read the ordinance and bring any changes they have to the board at the next meeting.

Once the revisions are made, the board will hold a series of three public hearings on the ordinance. After those hearings the board could consider adopting the new ordinance.

In other business, the board discussed passing a resolution to support the Home Base Iowa program. Jathan Chicoine of Home Based Iowa spoke with the board on June 8 about the program to support veterans living in the county as well as offering veterans incentives to move to Page County.

Supervisor Todd Maher said he recently spoke to Chicoine about the program. Maher then presented the other members of the board with resolutions other counties had passed to support the initiative.

“I, personally, would like us to do something next meeting,” Maher said.

The board also approved signing an engagement letter for the proposed issuance of General Obligation solid waste disposal bonds. The GO bonds would be used to finance the proposed expansion of the Page County Landfill.