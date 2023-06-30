An Omaha law firm has been hired by the Page County Board of Supervisors to defend two of its members against a human resources complaint filed by an employee at the Page County Courthouse.

During its meeting June 29, the Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 to retain the services of Gross Welch Marks Clare P.C., L.L.O. to advise and defend the board on the complaint. The opposing vote on hiring the firm was cast by Supervisor Judy Clark.

"We've been accused. Todd (Maher) and I have been accused of things," Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said. "We need defense. People have thrown our name in the mud falsely. It's just crazy."

"We have to do this because there have been frivolous claims made and our reputations (have been damaged). We've been disgraced, basically, publicly," Supervisor Todd Maher said. "So, this is what happens when you go down this road. We're not the ones causing this. We haven't been, but we're sure as heck going to fight and not let our names be drug through the mud."

Normally, HR complaints involving county employees are investigated by Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen. However, Wellhausen recused herself from the investigation due to a potential conflict of interest since the complaint was filed by an employee in her office.

As a result, Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen had recommended the board retain Ahlers & Cooney, P.C., of Des Moines to investigate the complaint.

Wellhausen said Ahlers & Cooney had assisted her with previous investigations and the county already had a contract with the firm to provide such services. In addition, she said the firm was familiar with the conduct policies of the county since they helped draft them.

However, Holmes said several county officials and employees, including him, had worked with various lawyers at Ahlers & Cooney over the years. As a result, he did not believe the firm could objective in this matter.

"I'm making a motion right now to not use Ahlers & Cooney to do the investigation, but seek an impartial group of attorneys to do the investigation that we've had no dealings with," Holmes said.

"So you're going against the County Attorney's recommendation," Clark said. "I see nothing the matter with Ahlers & Cooney. They are a law firm we have worked with and I don't see that they have an interest in this."

The board voted 2-1 in favor of seeking an impartial attorney it has not worked with previously to conduct the investigation. Clark cast the dissenting vote.

The board then moved to discuss the hiring of Gross Welch Marks Clare to advise and defend the members of the board against the complaint.

Holmes said the firm is based in Omaha, but is licensed in both Nebraska and Iowa. He said the firm was recommended to him by a supervisor from another county.

However, when Clark asked Holmes which supervisor made the recommendation, or what county the individual was from, Holmes declined to answer.

"That's not your business," Holmes said.

Wellhausen questioned why the board would spend taxpayer dollars to hire a firm at this time since the investigation has not been conducted. She said the issue may not go to litigation or the insurance company for the county may step in.

"Me and Todd are accused of discrimination, harassment and hostile work environment, so it's serious stuff. I think we need some help," Holmes said. "Political character assassination is what this is. So we need some help."

"We weren't even able to see the complaint," Maher said.

The board also voted 2-1 to have Gross Welch Marks Clare help draft the questions to present to the Iowa Attorney General regarding an updated opinion on the content of the minutes and who controls the minutes.

Following that vote, the discussion transitioned to the ongoing debate over the content and approval of the minutes for the meetings of the Board of Supervisors. The discussion lasted nearly one hour marking the third straight meeting a discussion of at least 45 minutes occurred.

Wellhausen said there is a lack of communication between the board members and her that has, in part, prevented the issues from being resolved. She said Supervisors on prior boards would come in and out of her office on a weekly basis to review matters, but that is not occurring at this time.

"We will speak in the meeting about the minutes. I will not go speak alone in the Auditor's office. I have been accused of things by the Auditor. They're false. I will not. That's good practice," Holmes said.

"Are you saying what I'm writing in the minutes is not factual?" Wellhausen asked.

"Yes. Often," Holmes said.

Maher asked if a statement could be added to the end of the minutes where they are marked as unofficial to direct people to the county website to see the official minutes once they have been amended and approved by the Board of Supervisors.

"It does us no good when we're downgrading each other in public. We've got to be able to work together on this and get along. But when you're falsifying things to make us look like we don't ...," Maher said.

"I'm not falsifying anything," Wellhausen said.

Holmes said he believed comments not pertinent to the meeting are being added to the minutes to alter the view of what took place during the meeting.

"If the clerk has the right to write the minutes in a way to tear down somebody, then it's basically, 'Do it my way or I'm going to tear you down.' That's what I feel is going on," Holmes said.

"I am upholding the Code of Iowa and doing my job. I know you don't agree with that. That's perfectly fine, but we are never going to come to an agreement on this," Wellhausen said. "So, I think, at this point I think it's best to wait (for) the Attorney General and whatever happens there.

"We are both elected, so we have to work together. I don't work for you. That's one thing I don't think, this whole time, you have understood. You have been condescending to me. You have been condescending to my staff. You've been inappropriate. You've bullied us. You've yelled at my staff. At this point in time we are not going to get to a mutual agreement on this."