Page County has extended its moratorium on the issuance of new construction permits for Commercial Wind Energy Conversion Systems (C-WECS) for an additional 180 days.

The Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted for the extension during its meeting March 2 at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda. The extension is intended to allow the board time to address concerns that have arisen with the county ordinance on the placement of C-WECS on property in Page County.

"It would be responsible to have this in place while we work on that and keep it in place," Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said. "If we get done in a month or two we can just turn it off. We can turn if off just like we turned it on."

Originally, the moratorium on the issuance of the construction permits was approved by a 2-1 vote of the Board of Supervisors on March 29, 2022. The board again voted 2-1 on Aug. 10, 2022, to extend the moratorium by 180 days. That extension was scheduled to expire March 29.

After approving the extension, the board briefly reviewed the ordinance on the placement of C-WECS in Page County to identify the points that need to be studied in the coming weeks as the board works to revise the current regulations. Page County originally passed the ordinance in 2019.

Throughout the debate over the development of wind turbine projects in Page County, some of the key points of contention have been setback distances, the height of the turbines and the decommissioning process to be used if the turbines are no longer operational. As a result, Holmes said those are areas the board needs to focus its attention on while revising the ordinance.

Holmes said the ordinance has three sections related to how the setbacks should be measured. Those three categories are for a participating inhabitants, nonparticipating inhabitants and property lines.

Supervisor Judy Clark said her understanding was that Invenergy, the company that proposed the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, calculated the setback from the property line.

"My personal thoughts are we should only have property line setbacks," Holmes said. "I think if you own your land, you should be able to build a house there someday if you want to."

"I've heard of some other ordinances that have just recently been passed. As far as setbacks, they're a lot more stringent. I like the idea that they put a lot more protections in for nonparticipating (property owners)," Supervisor Todd Maher said.

Similarly, Maher said he was concerned about the height of the turbines that could be constructed in Page County.

"I don't think we even ever put a limit to the height of the turbine," Maher said.

Holmes said the ordinance offers a definition of what constitutes the total height of a turbine. However, he said it does not give actual parameters to be followed regarding the height of the turbines.

Maher also said he agreed the decommissioning process is a critical part of the overall development process.

"It would be nice to have either an escrow or some type of money up front where the county draws off the interest and that's there when we have decommissioning so we're not stuck holding the bag," Maher said.

"That's a big deal. We don't want to get hung with a bill. We want to make sure there's money in place," Holmes said.

Along with developing a solid decommissioning agreement, Holmes said Page County must also have a strong road use agreement in place with the developer of a turbine project.

"We have to have our roads protected from whoever comes in here to build stuff," Holmes said. "We've got to have a solid agreement that they have to fix anything they tear up."

Holmes also said he felt the fee for issuing the construction permits should be higher. He said the current charge is $250 in Page County, but that is lower than what other counties are charging based on ordinances he has read.

Finally, in the area of safety, Holmes said he believed project developers should include a safety manual for the turbines as part of their application for a construction permit. He also asked if the county should consider raising its insurance coverage for projects.

"If people have good ideas of ordinances they think do a good job covering some of these things, I'd be happy to have them email them to us. We can compare these sections and see what is best to protect our infrastructure and the safety of the people that live here," Holmes said.