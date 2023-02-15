A moratorium has been placed on the issuance of solar energy construction permits by Page County.

A resolution was passed Feb. 14 by the Page County Board of Supervisors to prohibit issuing permits on a temporary basis.

Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said the moratorium would allow Page County the chance to draft an ordinance on solar energy construction before any projects are started in the county.

"If we want to make a solar ordinance, which we talked about one last year, if we want to do that, this just gives us time to get it done while we build it in the next few months," Holmes said.

Supervisor Judy Clark asked if creating the moratorium was something the county had to do. Holmes said it was not required, but it could eliminate confusion over the intent of the county.

"We don't have to, but if you don't then my understanding is they could come forward with a plan while we're working on it and it could cause an issue," Holmes said. "The second it's done we delete this. We don't need it anymore."

"I think it's a good idea just to have it to give us time to do our ordinance," Supervisor Todd Maher said.

Along with agreeing to create a solar energy ordinance, the Board of Supervisors also discussed the need to update its wind energy ordinance and possibly develop an ordinance related to the construction of carbon pipelines in the county.

Page County currently has a moratorium in place for wind energy permit applications. The moratorium was original put in place March 29, 2022, and then was extended for 180 days on Aug. 10, 2022. That extension will expire on March 29.

"We need to work on our wind ordinance — repealing or replacing or whatever. We have to get that fixed. That's why we're in the moratorium with wind right now. It has lots of things that need worked on," Holmes said.

"I think wind and carbon are the two most pressing," Maher said.

The board agreed to start a review of the wind ordinance at its meeting Feb. 28.