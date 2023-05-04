Page County has proposed increasing the application fee for industrial wind turbine projects in the county tenfold.

During its continuing review of the Page County Wind Ordinance May 4, the Page County Board of Supervisors settled on a fee of $2,500 for submitting an application for turbine construction projects. The current application fee is $250.

Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said, in his review of other county wind ordinances, Page County had one of the lowest fees he had seen. In comparison, he said the highest he could remember seeing was $10,000.

"Most counties adopted a very, very, very low permit fee. And now, I think, they're all revising that. That's what I think we did," Holmes said.

Supervisor Todd Maher said his research showed several other counties were charging $1,000 or more to submit an application.

Considering a wind turbine construction project would cost easily cost $3 million to $4 million, Holmes said a fee of $2,500 would still be a low percentage of the overall cost.

"It needs to be enough money to where it's taken seriously and we have the funds in place to deal with something of this magnitude," Holmes said. "It would be taken very seriously and done right, not hastily done."

Maher asked if the application fee was applied to any other part of the project, such as the decommissioning process. Holmes said his understanding was the fee was just paid to the county.

The board then turned its focus to the decommissioning process. Holmes said he believed there were two primary questions to answer with regard to the process. He said the first question was whether the funds should actually be deposited in a local financial institution or if a promissory note would be accepted by the county as the current ordinance allows.

Holmes said he definitely favored having the funds in hand at a local bank or series of banks.

"It needs to be real money and not promises or whatever," Holmes said.

Holmes also suggested having an impartial third party review the turbines every few years to determine the estimated cost of the decommissioning process. He said this would help ensure there is sufficient money available to cover the expense of dismantling the wind turbines should that become necessary.

"Anywhere from $415,000 to $530,000 I've seen to take them down. So they are quite expensive," Maher said.

Prior to the discussions on Tuesday, Supervisor Judy Clark asked if the board could revisit one of the topics from April 27. During that meeting, the board set the new depth for feeder lines at 10 feet.

While reviewing the depth of the lines, Clark raised concerns that 10 feet was overkill. She said Tuesday she had since been approach by various people who agreed 10 feet was too deep and favored a depth of 6 feet.

"I've had a number of people say to me that's ridiculous. They think 6 feet is plenty deep," Clark said.

Maher said he still favored the 10-foot depth for safety reasons, but said it could be something the board reexamines when it comes time to actually write the new ordinance.

"I've had people reach out the other way and say that's good," Maher said.

Then, when the cost of $2,500 was proposed for the application fee, Clark again said she was apprehensive about the changes the county was making to the ordinance. She said some of the extreme adjustments proposed would make it challenging for companies to proceed with a proposed project.

"Basically, what I see being done here is we might as well pass a policy that says no wind turbines with everything that's being done," Clark said. "I think some things are going overboard."

Maher said the weekly review of the existing wind ordinance is intended to make the full board aware of critical aspects of the ordinance. That way the board can better instruct its legal representative on how to address those points when drafting the revised ordinance.

"At that time we may not all agree on certain things and we can discuss those as they come up at that point," Maher said.

During its meeting May 11, the board will be reviewing the road use agreement that would be required as part of a wind project in Page County.