Page County is the newest member of the Home Base Iowa initiative aimed at connecting veterans, military personnel and their families with resources and opportunities across Iowa.

During its meeting Sept. 14, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution supporting the program. Page County joins 75 other counties in the state designated as Home Base Iowa Counties. In addition, Clarinda became a Home Base Iowa Community in July of 2019.

On June 8, Jathan Chicoine of Home Base Iowa spoke with the Board of Supervisors about the program.

The Home Base Iowa program was an initiative proposed by former Governor Terry Branstad and Major General Tim Orr, the Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard. They recognized an opportunity to honor all veterans and help bridge Iowa's current skills gap.

In 2014, the Iowa Legislature passed the Home Base Iowa Act. Incentives offered to veterans through the program at the state level include no state taxes on military pensions, in-state tuition and down payment assistance and closing costs toward a qualifying home purchases. Iowa also offers a cost of living below the national average and one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation.

Also Thursday, the board approved a resolution calling for an election on a bond issue to finance the construction of the new Page County Jail facility. Voters are being asked to authorize Page County entering into a loan agreement and issuing General Obligation bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $16.7 million for the project.

"This is just to put it on the ballot and let people decide, (like) we talked about a week or to ago," Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said.

The board approved the preliminary floor plan for the jail complex during its meeting Aug. 31. Along with the jail, the new facility will contain the Page County Sheriff's Office and the Page County Dispatch Center.

If the bond issue is approved by the voters of Page County, the plan is to construct the new jail at the south end of Clarinda, near the Essie Davison Farm. The current Page County Jail was built in 1936, but has deteriorated over time, leading to the need for the new jail facility.

In other business, the board approved a resolution setting a public hearing for 6 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Page Room on the third floor of the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda related to the proposed expansion of the Page County Landfill. The public hearing will focus on a proposed General Obligation Solid Waste Disposal Loan Agreement that would allow money to be borrowed to pay for the expansion project.

"This is for the landfill, so it's not an obligation of the county taxpayers," Supervisor Judy Clark said.

A request from the Clarinda Kiwanis Club to use the yard of the Page County Annex during the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree on Sept. 30 was also approved during the meeting.