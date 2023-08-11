Diane Ferguson of rural Clarinda has been selected as the 2023 Page County nominee to the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame. She will be inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

Ferguson was honored as the county nominee July 24 during the 4-H awards program and queen coronation ceremony held at the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda on the opening night of the Page County Fair. Each year the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame asks each county 4-H program in the state to submit one person for induction.

"I feel 4-H is about empowering young people to become confident, responsible and engaged citizens who can make a positive impact in their communities and the world around them. My involvement in 4-H represents a formative and transformative experience that has shaped my values, skills and sense of community as well as those of my family," Ferguson said.

Ferguson began her career as a 4-H member in Missouri, where she showed horses. When her family moved to Clarinda, she could no longer show her horses. Still, she continued to be involved with the 4-H horse program.

After graduating from high school, Ferguson attended Iowa Western Community College. She then worked at Lisle Corporation in Clarinda as an office accountant.

Ferguson and her husband, Richard, live on a farm just outside of Clarinda. Following her retirement, Ferguson volunteered for the Senior Health Information Program.

Over the years, Ferguson also defined herself as the epitome of the supportive 4-H volunteer in Page County. Ferguson was a 4-H mother for 17 years while her children, Kelly and Kara, were involved in the Page County 4-H program. She also served as the 4-H leader of the Nebraska Top Notcher's 4-H club for seven years.

A strong supporter of the Page County Fair, Ferguson served on the Page County Fair Board for 12 years. In addition, she briefly served as the assistant horse superintendent.

In 1997, Ferguson began offering her services as county fair judge in Southwest Iowa. She judged photography and communication projects. She also presently serves as the communications superintendent for the Page County 4-H program.

Ferguson continues to be involved with Page County as a member of the Page County Extension Council. Ferguson is currently serving her fifth term of office on the council.

Over that time, Ferguson has served as the vice president, secretary and treasurer of the Extension Council. Her years of accounting experience have also been an asset to the council.

At the state level, Ferguson has evaluated scholarship applications for the Iowa 4-H Foundation and has helped judge Iowa 4-H awards since 2002. In 2001, she volunteered as a round table presenter and room hostess at the North Central Regional Volunteer Forum when it was held in Iowa.

Ferguson was previously inducted as a Page County 4-H Honorary/Alumni member in 1993. She also served two terms of office as the president of the Page County 4-H Alumni Association.