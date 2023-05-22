Preparations are underway for the annual Page County fishing derby co-sponsored by the Shenandoah Optimist Club and Page County Conservation Board to be held on Saturday, June 3, at Rapp Park.

This event is offered free of charge for youth ages 5 to 15, but they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Those attending may gain access to Rapp Park by using the south entrance at 1732 Ave. A or the east access at 1769 Highway 48.

The derby will be from 9 a.m. to noon. All participants must bring their own bait and tackle. Registration forms have been delivered to all area schools. Registration forms can also be picked up at the Conservation office in Clarinda or upon request can be mailed or emailed. The forms should be mailed or dropped off at the Conservation office located at 2039 Highway 71, Clarinda.

Each child that participates in the fishing derby is awarded a certificate and a goodie bag of fishing-related information and activities they can take home.

If there is anyone who would like to volunteer their time and expertise, they should contact Charly Stevens at the Page County Conservation office by calling 712-542-3864 or 712-370-1158.

The fishing derby is held in conjunction with the statewide Free Fishing Weekend for Iowa residents established by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources being held June 2-4.