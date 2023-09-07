With a preliminary floor plan now in place, Page County is asking for the support of local voters to proceed with the construction of a new county jail facility.

During its meeting Aug. 31, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted to place a referendum on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election. The referendum will ask voters to support a general obligation bond issue to pay for the estimated $16.4 million project.

The official wording to be placed on the ballot for the referendum must be submitted by Sept. 15 to the Iowa Secretary of State.

The existing Page County Jail was constructed in 1936. Over time, however, the facility has deteriorated and prompted the need to construct a new facility that complies with current state jail regulations.

"We're the last county in this area to cross this path. We have put Band-Aids on tourniquets and they're starting to leak at our jail," Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said.

Based on the recommendation of the jail committee that has been spearheading the project, the new jail would be built at the south end of Clarinda near the Essie Davison Farm.

Initially, the committee recommended the facility include a new jail as well as the Page County Sheriff's Office, the Page County Dispatch Center, the Page County Emergency Management Agency office and the Clarinda Police Department.

However, Palmer said the Page County Emergency Management office and the Clarinda Police Department were dropped from the project in order to reduce the square footage of the facility and lower the overall cost. A two-car garage with wash bay was also removed from the plans, while a sally port and various hallways were also reduced in size.

"Personally, I'm very pleased with what the building looks like. I don't think it needs to be a big architect's dream. I think it needs to be pretty plain, very functional and very safe, not only for the staff and the citizens of the county, but for the people we're housing inside that facility," Palmer said. "I think the functionality of this is about as small as we can go and still be functional to meet the needs of the county, not only for today, but hopefully for the next 50 years."

Greg Wilde of the Samuels Group said the floor plan for the facility had been reduced by approximately 6,000 square feet from the original architectural proposal. The Samuels Group has been working with Page County since 2020 to determine the site of the new jail and the final design of the facility.

"We did all we could to take more than 20% out of the square footage, but still have a safe and operable facility," Wilde said.

Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes served on the jail committee. Holmes said he was pleased with the efforts made by the committee to lower the cost of the facility by reducing the overall square footage.

"There was a lot of thought put into condensing as smartly as possible. There were good ideas that came up about every time that it went down," Holmes said.

Although the total square footage of the facility was reduced, Palmer said the space dedicated to jail housing actually increased slightly as the floor plan was developed. The jail would have a total occupancy of 37 people, with the largest dorm housing six people.

Supervisor Judy Clark asked if the jail would provide enough separation of individuals to also house females and juveniles. Palmer said it would be possible to house those people.

Holmes and Palmer said the plan for the overall complex also includes space for potential expansion in the future.

Leading up to the election, Wilde said a series of public meetings would be scheduled throughout the county to explain the need for the jail, the plans for the facility and the tax impact the proposed bond issue would have on local citizens. Palmer said tours of the existing jail may also be offered to allow people to view the condition of the facility and better understand why a new complex is needed.

"The Samuels Group does a very good job. On their website there will be what they call a widget. You can type in your parcel number and it should tell you exactly what your taxes would be if this referendum goes through," Palmer said. "We're not doing smoke and mirrors. We're trying to show everybody exactly what we have, what we need and what it's going to cost."