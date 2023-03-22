With demand dwindling, Page County Public Health has decided to reduce the number of COVID-19 clinics it offers.

During a meeting of the Page County Board of Health on March 20, Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen proposed holding the clinics once every other month rather than once monthly as they are currently offered.

"We had clinic today with four people scheduled and one showed up. We keep promoting that and advertising that, but it's just getting less and less and less. So we are looking at keeping that as a viable option, but just every other month," Mullen said.

Although Page County Public Health still allocates COVID-19 vaccines to Clarinda Regional Health Center and Shenandoah Medical Center, Mullen said the department has cut back on its vaccine orders.

Mullen said a cost-sharing program for the vaccines may also start in June.

Discussion was also held Monday regarding the disposal of the hard copies of COVID-19 vaccination records. Mullen said the declaration of the pandemic is to expire on May 11.

Since the information entered in Iowa's Immunization Registry Information System is considered the official record of immunizations, Mullen said he learned that agencies may shred the paper records they have. There is no timeline in place to retain those records once they are entered into IRIS.

"What I would suggest or recommend is keep those records for one year and then move forward with shredding those documents," Mullen said.

Board of Health Chairperson Dr. Heather Babe asked if the IRIS record would protect the county if an individual claimed in the future they were harmed by the vaccination. Since IRIS only identifies the name of the vaccine, the lot number and date administered, Mullen said he doubted it would protect the county in a case like that.

"So, hold them through the year and then reevaluate at that time," Babe said. "If it doesn't protect us legally for anything, then I would say shred them."

Earlier in the meeting, Mullen said Page County Public Health has $121,949.21 available from a six-year grant related to Public Health Preparedness and Response.

"We've exhausted the COVID-19 funds. We've exhausted the response funds. What's left is a lot in equity for equipment and other, which is like $23,000. Those are being spent right now, for a lot of counties, for going to a lot of trainings," Mullen said.

Some of the funds can also be spent on technology. However, Mullen said Page County does not have a need in that area at the current time.

The grant is set to expire in June, but Mullen said the grant would be renewed for another six years.

"The Public Health Preparedness Grant, like I said, has been submitted. There was no budget to it because they're the ones who provide how much they're going to give to each budget," Mullen said. "There are like 14 or 15 different types of budgets in that grant. So they just tell us how much they're going to allocate to each budget and (we) kind of have to live with that."

In other business, the board discussed the option of using Chapter 137 of the Iowa Code as the bylaws for Page County Public Health. The board will review the option and consider action at its next meeting.

The board also approved disposing of a medication refrigerator and freezer that are no longer working.