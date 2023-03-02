A public hearing on the proposed Page County budget for Fiscal Year 2024 will be held Tuesday, March 14, at the Page County Courthouse in Clarinda.

Following the public hearing the Page County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting the budget. The 2024 fiscal year starts July 1.

Normally, counties and cities in Iowa have until March 30 to have their budgets certified. However, Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said that deadline has been extended until April 30 following the signing of a bill by Gov. Kim Reynolds to correct an error made by the Iowa Department of Revenue in the calculation of the property valuation rollback.

Wellhausen said the rollback was originally set at 56.4919%, but the new legislation lowers the rollback to 54.6501% for Fiscal Year 2024.

"How we believe it's supposed to work is our tax asking dollars will remain the same. Since we've already set those, that shouldn't change," Wellhausen said.

Wellhausen said she started preparing for the budget process in December of 2022. The various departments in Page County then submitted their budget requests in early January. The Board of Supervisors then started a series of work sessions in January to draft the proposed county budget.

A slight drop in the overall levy rate for Page County is included in the proposed budget. The current levy rate of 9.42600 per $1,000 of assessed valuation would fall to 9.41001 next year.

Total revenues for Page County are also expected to decline by nearly $1 million in the new fiscal year. Wellhausen said the re-estimated revenues for the county are projected to be $13,311,732 at the close of Fiscal Year 2023 on June 30.

However, the county revenues are only expected to total $12,429,870 in Fiscal Year 2024. Wellhausen said the key reason for the decline is that Page County will not be receiving American Rescue Plan Act funds in the coming fiscal year.

"We have already received our two installments of ARPA funds. In the last several years after COVID, there has also been extra grant money connected to the CARES Act that increased our revenue," Wellhausen said. "Since we have received our ARPA funds over the last few years, now we will start spending that money."

Some of the projects Page County will be using the ARPA funds for include the purchase of new boilers and a computer system to control the HVAC system for the courthouse. The courthouse window project that is set to start in May will also be paid for with ARPA funds taken from both the Fiscal Year 2023 and Fiscal Year 2024 budgets.

As a result of the various ARPA projects planned in Fiscal Year 2024, total expenditures for the county will increase by more than $2 million next year. Expenditures for the current fiscal year are projected to be $12,650,578, compared to $15,291,624 next year.

Also impacting the total expenditures for the county are the salaries and benefits paid to county workers. The Page County Compensation Board is charged with recommending the salary increases for the elected officials in the county.

Each elected official among the Attorney, Auditor, Recorder, Sheriff and Treasurer is able to select one resident to represent them on the Compensation Board. The final two members represent the Page County Board of Supervisors.

Wellhausen said the board met in January and recommended an 11% increase for all the elected officials. However, the Board of Supervisors reduced the pay increase to 3.85%.

Following the passage of the "Back the Blue Act" in Iowa in 2021, the Compensation Board initially recommended a salary increase of 40% for the Page County Sheriff. The Board of Supervisors reduced the recommendation for the Sheriff to 18% for Fiscal Year 2023.

"The Compensation Board tries to take into account all the factors, including economic factors like inflation, when making their recommendation. At the start of the meeting, the Board of Supervisors expressed their hope the Compensation Board would come back with a more uniformed number for them to work with. Overall, the recommendations were closer together this year," Wellhausen said.

As for the individual budgets, Wellhausen said there were three departments with notable changes for Fiscal Year 2024. The proposed budget for the Page County Conservation Board features a pay increase for Director John Schwab that is slightly larger than the 3.85% raise recommended for the elected county officials.

In an effort to retain existing employees and attract new workers, Wellhausen said a larger pay increase for night jailers was included in the Page County Sheriff's Department budget. The proposed budget also calls for the use of ARPA funds to pay for the purchase of new body cameras for the Sheriff's Department.

Since valuations in Page County increased this year, Wellhausen said the budget for the Secondary Road Department had to reflect an increase in the minimum level of effort as required by the Code of Iowa. The minimum level of effort involves the matching funds the county must provide for road maintenance. Wellhausen said the equipment budget for the department was also increased for the next fiscal year.