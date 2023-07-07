Page County has determined the location for a proposed new jail and some of the departments that will be housed in the facility. As a result, efforts will now focus on developing a bond issue to pay for the estimated $15 million complex that could be presented to county voters as early as November.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer met with the Page County Board of Supervisors July 6 to present a proposal from the Page County Jail Committee on the project. After a lengthy discussion, the board voted 2-1 in favor of the recommended location and including four county departments in the new jail facility.

Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes, who has served on the jail committee, voted against the recommendation. Holmes said he believed the county should explore ways of lowering the architectural and engineering fees associated with including the various departments in the building along with the jail.

"I'm not against having these things," Holmes said. "We (could) cut off so many fees. Just on the Sheriff's Office alone, there are almost $1 million worth of fees. That's where this is getting expensive. I don't think we need all those fees."

Palmer said the committee has been working with the Samuels Group, which has been involved in the proposed jail project since 2020, to determine the site of the jail. The existing Page County Jail was constructed in 1936 and has deteriorated over time. The Samuels Group also prepared initial cost estimates for building the jail and adding the various offices the county was considering.

"It's very nicely sorted out. It makes it very clear to show what it costs to add each chunk," Holmes said.

Although several locations were considered, Palmer said the decision ultimately came down to two possible sites. One option was on the west edge of Clarinda, but Palmer said the committee was recommending a site near the Essie Davison Farm at the south end of Clarinda.

"The other one was a lot down on the Essie Davison Farm that the county owns. It is on the north side of what used to be the house driveway. It is a little ways back off of Highway 71," Palmer said.

Clarinda City Gary McClarnon served on the jail committee and said the site would fall on the border of the city limits with a portion in the city and a portion in the county. Measurements also showed the facility would be able to be connected to the city sewer system.

In addition, Palmer said the committee recommended four other departmental offices be housed at the facility along with the jail. Those offices included the Page County Sheriff's Office, the Page County Dispatch Center, the Page County Emergency Management Agency and the Clarinda Police Department.

"The City of Clarinda has said they currently have approximately $2 million to contribute to a portion of the building that they would pay for that would be adjoining to this building that the county would pay for," Palmer said. "It would be similar to something Montgomery County has with Red Oak where they're still under the same building, but they're separate entities."

Should the county agree to have the Clarinda Police Department located at the new facility, Palmer said an Authority Board would have to be formed to establish the terms of such an agreement. The Authority Board would consist of a representative from the Board of Supervisors, a Clarinda City Council representative and a local resident with some knowledge in this area.

Holmes said the cost of the jail alone is approximately $9.4 million. The addition of the extra county departments would bring the cost to roughly $15 million. If the Clarinda Police Department was added, the total cost of the project would be about $17 million.

"The jail is in poor condition. It needs something done," Holmes said. "We need to make sure we look at it and make the best decision we can with the extra stuff. The jail is needed. I understand that."

However, Supervisor Judy Clark said the Iowa Code requires an expensive project like this to include architectural designs. So, the county will have to pay for those whether they are provided by the Samuels Group or another firm.

"It all needs to be built under one roof. Everybody needs to be at the same place. The sheriff, the jail, the dispatchers and EMA all need to be in the same place so if there is a disaster, or if there's anything else, if there's an uprising in the jail, the sheriff and the department needs to be there to help," Clark said.

Greg Wilde of the Samuels Group also attended the meeting Thursday. He said exact floor plans for the facility still need to be developed to determine hard cost estimates for the project.

"A new jail is a three to four year project to deliver. So it really does require some foresight, some leadership and some vision," Wilde said.

Since the county will have to pass a bond issue to finance its portion of the jail project, a question will have to be placed on the ballot for the November election. The deadline to file for having the issue on the ballot is 5 p.m. Sept. 21.

However, Wilde said creating an Authority Board has its pros and cons. On the positive side, having an Authority Board would replace the need for a 60% super majority to pass the bond issue with a simple majority of 50% support. The negative is forming the board could take long enough that the bond issue could not be placed on the ballot until 2024 instead of this year.

Supervisor Todd Maher said he did not support the idea of adding the Clarinda Police Department to the facility. However, officials with the City of Shenandoah attending the meeting said they would support the Clarinda Police Department be located at the facility since the City of Clarinda would be funding that portion of the project directly rather than the county.

In an effort to move the county portion of the project forward and potentially get the bond issue on the ballot in November, Clark made the motion to accept the proposed location and include the three county offices in the project.

"Think of what is good for the county and let the county decide," Clark said. "Let the voters decide. Put it all together and let the voters decide. It's not up to (Jacob). It's not up to me. It's not up to Todd. It's up to the voters of the county."

"This is going to affect every generation for a long time coming up. The citizens are going to let you know if you have a good plan or not a good plan. Yeah, it could fall on its face. It could fail. But you are never going to know that, either, unless you take the chance to let people talk and learn about it, and investigate it for themselves," Maher said.

After the board approved the motion by Clark, Wilde agreed to return to the board meeting on July 13 and present a proposal for finalizing the floor plan of the facility and assisting with developing the wording for the referendum. Wilde said the cost proposal would also include community engagement efforts to educate the public about the need for the new jail.